Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Opinion
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine

12 July 2023 2:42 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
fake news
Russia and Ukraine war

Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

Lester Kiewit speaks to International Correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.

Thanks to Elon Musk’s twitter update that allows accounts to pay for a verification badge, some accounts have been masquerading as legitimate news sources.

These accounts have been spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine, that ranges from almost believable to completely bizarre.

These include allegations of weapons for Ukraine being used in the French Riots and so called ‘baby factories’ in Ukraine where children are being used to fill ‘child sex brothels in the West' or have their organs harvested.

Does anyone swallow that stuff?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Many of these posts are attached to an account called ‘The People’s Voice,’ which shares completely false information disguised as news.

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com
Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

In war we know there is propaganda, but there is also total nonsense.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine




