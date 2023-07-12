



Legal cases about the use and interpretation of emojis are not unheard of but the meaning often depends on a number of factors such as context and culture.

Well, a Canadian court recently ruled that a thumbs-up emoji 👍🏻sent in a text message can be interpreted as consent to a contract.

The case involved a farmer, Kent Mickelborough, and a grain buyer Chris Atcher.

The farmer signed a contract for 87 metric tonnes of flax and sent it to the grain buyer to sign.

Atcher responded with a thumbs-up emoji, acknowledging that he received the contract.

Mickelborough interpreted the emoji as confirmation of the agreement.

The New York Times reports that Justice TJ Keene said sending the emoji was a valid “non-traditional means to sign a document”,

He adds that the thumbs-up emoji is an “action in an electronic form” that could be understood to mean acceptance of the document.

You heard it folks, be careful before you hastily send someone a thumbs-up emoji.

This article first appeared on 947 : Canadian court rules that thumbs-up emoji counts as signing a contract