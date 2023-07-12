'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Clarence Ford interviews Prof Francis Petersen, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the Free State (UFS).
Are South Africans complacent? Is it in our nature to just accept everything?
Is this the greatest threat to the success of our country that has lead to an uproar in corruption, crime and economic degradation?
To address these critical questions, an upcoming discussion will be hosted by the University of the Free State.
Entitled “A Culture of Acceptance – South Africa’s Greatest Threat?” and facilitated by Petersen, the panel will look into the general state of our deteriorating governance and the implications it has on our future.
The panel will be held on 13 July 2023 (tomorrow) at the Albert Wessels Auditorium on the Bloemfontein Campus.
The panel will commence at 10am until 12:00pm, and will be live streamed if you're unable to attend in-person.
To watch the livestream, click here.
I think to a certain extent, they [South Africans] are beginning to get complacent and for me, that's sort of a red light; a warning light.Prof Francis Petersen, Vice-Chancellor and Principal – University of the Free State
Government is not producing what they're supposed to produce; they are not held accountable at the levels where they should.Prof Francis Petersen, Vice-Chancellor and Principal – University of the Free State
The idea is that these discussions and engagements hopefully will yield some practical solutions.Prof Francis Petersen, Vice-Chancellor and Principal – University of the Free State
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Source : Pixabay/David_Peterson
