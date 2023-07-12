Streaming issues? Report here
Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly?

12 July 2023 2:33 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
data driven marketing

Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters, shares tips on how to use a customer database efficiently.

Clarence speaks to Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters about using customer databases to help market your business.

Listen to the conversation below.

When it comes to communicating with your customers, a customer database is essential - this is a list of your customers personal details.

But to have an effective customer database, le Roux shares three important tips:

1) Get permission

Make sure you have permission to have correspondence with your customers by asking them to opt in or out of marketing messaging.

Le Roux says that you "can't just send out marketing or sales things, you have to get permission first" and "you can get into hot water if a person doesn't want specific communication from your business and you send it anyway."

2) Use the right communication channel for your audience

Le Roux says that it's important to select the right communication channel to reach your audience - it can be WhatsApp or social media, depending on your audiences' needs.

3) Update your customer database... and keep it updated

By not updating your customer database, you risk sending personal information to the wrong people.

Le Roux says, updated databases are "crucial during a crisis" since it sends instant communication to a customer's most updated details so you know they'll get the message.

Updated databases also help you navigate a crisis smoothly and helps your business look professional and reputable.

Le Roux says a great database includes the following information about your customers:

• Name and surname

• Email address - make sure it's a personal or business email, not generic

• Contact number

• Any important dates like anniversaries, birthdays - you can use these dates to personalise communication

Le Roux says, using these tips efficiently can help market your business - adding to its success or downfall.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly?




