Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test
There's a sombre mood in the Springbok team camp following the passing of Eben Etzebeth's father, Harry.
Harry Etzebeth was a well-known wrestler during the 1970's and 80's, competing in Cape Town's northern suburbs.
Gerhard Ras, a close friend of Harry broke the sad news of his passing on social media on Wednesday morning.
The Springboks are set to face the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time in four years, with Etzebeth set to captain the team.
The Springboks have yet to confirm whether Etzebeth will still lead the team out at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday, or withdraw from the match day squad entirely.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test
Source : Picture: Aletta Gardner/EWN
More from Sport
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath
Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles.Read More
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry
The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on?Read More
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach
Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team.Read More
Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions
Tennis analyst and promoter Bruce Davidson chats all things Wimbledon finals weekend.Read More
'I almost joined Kaizer Chiefs,' says former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant
Grant is currently the coach of the Zambia national team.Read More
'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala
'The Team of Choice' suffered relegation from the Premiership last season.Read More
[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more
Neil Manthorpe talks about cricket in America as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas.Read More
'War made me stronger' - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on her amazing Wimbledon run
Elina Svitolina had a sensational victory against world number one Iga Świątek to secure her place in the semi-finals.Read More
Burnley & Bafana striker, Lyle Foster, opens up about his battle with depression
The 22-year-old is preparing for his first season in the Premier League with Burnley FC.Read More