Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile

The Nile plays an important part in Egypt's economy, both in agriculture as a source of irrigation and in tourism as a standout attraction.

The fertile Nile River Delta was once known as the bread basket of the world, but today the 90% desert country is water-stressed.

Upstream, Ethiopia is building Africa’s largest hydro-electric dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is expected to reduce the flow of the Nile even more.

Now Egypt's government has come up with an ambitious plan - to construct an artificial river that will run parallel to the Nile.

View of the Nile River near Luxor, Egypt @ olyasolodenko/123rf.com

Kgomoeswana says the news sounded so outlandish that he felt it necessary to check with sources in Egypt.

While they confirmed the story, they were unable to provide given time frames for delivery.

But don't be surprised: Egypt has always led civilization when it comes to irrigation... so it's not something that's out of the ordinary but even I - believing in Africa as I do - had to send that story to a few people in Egypt. One of them confirmed in a mater of minutes... but said maybe the statistics or the dimensions might not be accurate. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Along the way the river Nile will have lots of water bodies that they're looking to drain I suppose, to create a 114 km pipeline/artificial river combination to irrigate about 2.2 million acres of land... Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

Because of conflict that's happening upstream, especially with Ethiopia saying they are damming the river to generate hydro power, Egypt are finding themselves having to secure their agriculture and this is how they're doing it. Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back

While the stated 2.2 million acres to be irrigated is not a lot for a country like Egypt, at least some kind of agriculture will be generated in areas where it would have been unthinkable without this intervention, Kgomoeswana comments.

The problem would be where they will source the water for this project, he says.

