Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile
Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana (author of Africa Bounces Back) has a roundup of business news from the continent - on The Money Show
The Nile plays an important part in Egypt's economy, both in agriculture as a source of irrigation and in tourism as a standout attraction.
The fertile Nile River Delta was once known as the bread basket of the world, but today the 90% desert country is water-stressed.
Upstream, Ethiopia is building Africa’s largest hydro-electric dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is expected to reduce the flow of the Nile even more.
Now Egypt's government has come up with an ambitious plan - to construct an artificial river that will run parallel to the Nile.
Motheo Khoaripe gets more detail from Africa business specialist Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back.
Kgomoeswana says the news sounded so outlandish that he felt it necessary to check with sources in Egypt.
While they confirmed the story, they were unable to provide given time frames for delivery.
But don't be surprised: Egypt has always led civilization when it comes to irrigation... so it's not something that's out of the ordinary but even I - believing in Africa as I do - had to send that story to a few people in Egypt. One of them confirmed in a mater of minutes... but said maybe the statistics or the dimensions might not be accurate.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Along the way the river Nile will have lots of water bodies that they're looking to drain I suppose, to create a 114 km pipeline/artificial river combination to irrigate about 2.2 million acres of land...Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
Because of conflict that's happening upstream, especially with Ethiopia saying they are damming the river to generate hydro power, Egypt are finding themselves having to secure their agriculture and this is how they're doing it.Victor Kgomoeswana, Author - Africa Bounces Back
While the stated 2.2 million acres to be irrigated is not a lot for a country like Egypt, at least some kind of agriculture will be generated in areas where it would have been unthinkable without this intervention, Kgomoeswana comments.
The problem would be where they will source the water for this project, he says.
Scroll up to hear more from Kgomoeswana (Egypt discussion at 4:05)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/olyasolodenko/olyasolodenko1904/olyasolodenko190400067/119962053-view-of-nile-river-in-luxor-egypt.jpg
More from Business
SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed?
Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries.Read More
Truck attacks: 'We don't get the sense that ring leaders being held accountable'
There have been five arrests so far related to the torching of trucks across the country.Read More
E-hailing (Uber, Bolt) drivers to 'strike' on Monday, (maybe) rest of the week
E-hailing drivers may start refusing services to express their frustration and disheartenment with their situation.Read More
Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?
In South Africa, EVs come with a 25% import tax.Read More
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.Read More
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar
The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.Read More
[LISTEN] 'What happened to the price-per-unit label on Pick n Pay products?'
Believe it or not, it doesn't go against the Consumer Protection Act.Read More
More from Africa
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS
The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.Read More
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it
The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050.Read More
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world
Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world.Read More
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.Read More
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research'
Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries.Read More
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises
Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".Read More
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade
Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More