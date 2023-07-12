Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination

12 July 2023 10:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Air travel
Japan Airlines
Graeme Codrington
business unusual
baggage
suitcases

Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.

Motheo Khoaripe talks to futurist Graeme Codrington, partner at TomorrowToday.

Imagine setting off on a trip to another country without having to pack any clothing, or schlepping check-in baggage through airports.

Japan Air is ready to launch an experiment which provides passengers with a package enabling them to RENT clothing on arrival at their destination.

@ kosmos111/123rf.com
@ kosmos111/123rf.com

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets more info from futurist Graeme Codrington, partner at TomorrowToday.

Starting in August, they've got a one-year experiment where passengers get on Japan Airlines in order to fly across to Japan... and they're encouraged not to bring any clothes!

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

The idea is that you go on to the app in advance and pick your package, Codrington says.

You would indicate for instance what size you are and how what different types of clothing you want, for instance casual or more formal.

You basically pay some money and when you arrive at your hotel there is a pile of rental clothes that you use for the week. At the end of the week you give them back and you hop on the plane, you come home and there's no luggage in either direction.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

While the idea may seem horrific to some, Codrington points out that in hotels we are already sleeping in beds that lots of other people have slept in, using bedding that's been slept in too.

Japan Airlines are asking us to take that just one step further, he posits.

We know that the stuff is cleaned; we know that there are good standards in place for these things and we kind of accept that... Now just accept that maybe we can get rental clothes for our holiday as well...

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Of course there is the question of fashion and individual tastes that immediately comes into play.

He's guessing the airline would incorporate this and make sure the app provides at least a selection of style options Codrington says.

I myself am not an Instagram-friendly person so I'd be very happy to wear whatever clothes, in fact the crazier the clothes are for my holiday photographs the better!

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

I don't think that's the main focus from the airline's side... Probably the biggest issue they're trying to engage with is those people who are really passionate about ESG issues - the environment, social good and governance issues.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

And then the very simplest explanation of this is that of course the aeroplane will be lighter.... Japan Airlines will tell you how much of a carbon footprint you've actually been able to save, because with a lighter plane they're able to fly with less fuel. So there are many different ways in which this would be interesting to somebody who's committed to environmental and sustainability issues.

Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner - TomorrowToday

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination




