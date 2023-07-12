El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared





The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) declared the onset of El Niño conditions earlier this month.

The naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming of the ocean's surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, occurs on average every two to seven years.

The extreme weather conditions that can result impact food production and pricing.

© gajus/123rf.com

The WMO forecasts that there is a 90% probability of an El Niño event of at least moderate strength continuing during the second half of 2023.

The declaration of an El Niño by WMO is the signal to governments around the world to mobilise preparations to limit the impacts on our health, our ecosystems and our economies... Early warnings and anticipatory action of extreme weather events associated with this major climate phenomenon are vital to save lives and livelihoods. Professor Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General - WMO

Motheo asks the Agricutural Business Chamber's Wandile Sihlobowhat local food producers' expectations are and how worried consumers should be.

While farmers and manufacturers are probably concerned, the expected El Niño weather phenomenon might be mild, which means higher grain prices could be avoided, Sihlobo says.

The best thing to start off with is to say that as South Africa we've now had unusual circumstances for about four years with good rainfall. We were in what we call the La Niña, so above normal rainfall and a good agricultural season for about four years... Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

This is something unusual - in the recent past, like the past three decades, the last time we had something similar to this was round about 2008 where we had about three years of this kind of good rainfall. Of course now we are transitioning to El Niño, which means we could then be in a a position to receive below normal rainfall. Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

Referring to the drought experienced across South Africa during the 2015/2016 event, Sihlobo says it wouldn't be as dire this time around because we now have good soil moisture that will give farmers a bit of a cushion.

Also, we have built up good stocks of grain that will carry us through to probably May next year he says.

The other comfort is that in the world markets in general there is a lot of grain. All of the early estimates are telling us that global maize production could be up in the 2023/2024 season by roughly 5% on a year-on year- basis. Rice production globally is set to recover and... also wheat production. Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

On a pricing level we may not actually see much of the shock that perhaps many people feared, but of course this is all tentative. What will happen between October and February next year is very important, but we're not as nervous anymore. Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared