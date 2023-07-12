Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job
CAPE TOWN - An advocate charged with inciting violence in the 2021 KwaZulu-Natal unrest is among those wanting to become the next Public Protector.
Ike Khumalo has thrown his hat into the ring along with the former CEO of the National Heritage Council, Sonwabile Mancotywa.
They, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane when her term ends in October.
• Parliament to consider 38 candidates to succeed Mkhwebane as Public Protector
• Parly must focus on skills of PP candidates, not their political views - Casac
Advocate Ike Khumalo was charged with six counts of inciting violence by allegedly stoking protests on social media in July 2021.
The controversial lawyer joins a list of at least 15 other advocates who have either been nominated or have applied to be the fifth Public Protector.
An eligible candidate must either be an advocate or have at least 10 years of legal experience.
In 2019, Advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa was nominated to become the deputy Public Protector.
This time, the one-time Eastern Cape Arts and Culture MEC and heritage specialist has been nominated for the top job.
The former Gauteng head of the Human Rights Commission, Buang Jones, is another nominee for the post.
Kholeka Gcaleka, who has been in charge of the Public Protector’s office since the suspension of Mkhwebane, received the most nominations to take over the reins.
This article first appeared on EWN : Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job
Source : Facebook
