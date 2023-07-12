[LISTEN] 'Unless you cancel your expired phone contract, it WILL be extended'
Pippa Hudson interviews Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler.
It’s never comfortable receiving an email telling you that you’ve messed up, but we are human after all and mistakes are a part of life.
What matters in the aftermath is how you respond – do you acknowledge the fault, correct the error and commit to doing better next time?
Unfortunately, many companies have adopted the 'ostrich approach' – when a customer approaches them with a query or complaint and they just ignore it and hope they’ll go away.
One consumer reached out to Knowler in mid-May after he discovered that he was being double billed, after a mobile network operator failed to inform him that his contract had expired, and instead continued charging him.
According to the law, companies selling fixed term contracts such as cellphone contracts, are required to inform subscribers 40 to 80 days before the end of the initial term that the contract term is coming to an end, says Knowler.
She adds that while people assume that when they get to the end of the contract date it's automatically cancelled, it's unfortunately not the case according to the Consumer Protection Act.
According to the Act, contracts roll over to a month-to-month basis unless the consumer proactively calls or emails to give a month’s notice of cancellation.
After personally reaching out to the mobile network operator and giving them an ultimatum, they eventually responded one month after the initial complaint was made, and credited the customer.
I am not going to let this one go.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
The cellphone industry can't only embrace the bits of the CPA that work for them.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] 'Unless you cancel your expired phone contract, it WILL be extended'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes1912/fizkes191200080/134572699-angry-frustrated-annoyed-young-adult-man-consumer-feel-rage-looking-at-computer-notebook-screen-furi.jpg
