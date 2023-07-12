Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of the People (Cope) said it would meet soon to discuss the deregistration of the political party as a company.
Initial reports suggested that Cope had been deregistered as a political party with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
However, the IEC has since clarified that this was not the case.
The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.
The pair, through their lawyers, have written to the IEC informing it of Cope's deregistration as a company but not a party.
"Cope was registered as a company, so it is true that Cope is deregistered as a company and this letter went to the IEC from Mr Madisha and Mr Hleko's lawyers. We, as the Congress of the People, will meet urgently to discuss the implications of this letter and what does it mean for the Congress of the People," said Cope national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
Source : @GAUTENGCOPE/Facebook
