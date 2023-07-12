Taking the 'construction mafia' apart brick by brick





Lester Kiewit speaks to Roelof Viljoen, the National Project Manager of Business Against Crime.

The extortion rackets and gangs that are known as the ‘construction mafia’ has cost this country R63 billion since 2019, in cancelled or discontinued projects.

The problem that we have is that not all the cases are being reported – there might even be instances where it’s easier to pay the ransom than to report the case. Roelof Viljoen, National Project Manager- Business Against Crime

There is now a strong resistance emerging in the form of a partnership between SAPS and Business Against Crime South Africa in their “Eyes and Ears” programme.

In the six months between October 2022 and February 2023; 143 suspects were identified and charged with crimes including murder, public violence, intimidation, assault, damage to property, pointing guns, kidnapping, trespassing and extortion.

