Helen Joseph Hospital says its taps will run during Rand Water maintenance

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Opinion
Convicted murderer of Elroy van Rooyen eligible for parole Afzal Simons was convicted of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1994. 17 July 2023 9:51 AM
Truck attacks: 'We don't get the sense that ring leaders being held accountable' There have been five arrests so far related to the torching of trucks across the country. 17 July 2023 9:40 AM
Protesting Marlboro residents block Sandton licensing and labour depts entrances Protestors took to the streets early Monday morning over service delivery issues in the area. 17 July 2023 9:40 AM
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed? Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries. 17 July 2023 9:50 AM
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed? Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries. 17 July 2023 9:50 AM
Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa? In South Africa, EVs come with a 25% import tax. 17 July 2023 7:17 AM
Favourite child syndrome: 'It can cultivate a sense of entitlement' Whether you don’t say it to your kids, your actions could be showing which child is the apple of your eye. 16 July 2023 12:51 PM
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event. 16 July 2023 12:47 PM
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles. 15 July 2023 8:25 AM
Production underway for first-ever Luther Vandross documentary Jamie Foxx, Colin Firth and Sony Music have teamed up to produce the documentary about the R&B legend's life. 16 July 2023 2:33 PM
Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time. 16 July 2023 2:14 PM
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse' Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety. 16 July 2023 12:21 PM
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression. 14 July 2023 11:40 AM
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research' Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries. 6 July 2023 11:15 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
Helen Joseph Hospital says its taps will run during Rand Water maintenance

12 July 2023 4:34 PM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
The Helen Joseph Hospital
Joburg Rand Water

The hospital's CEO, Rodney Pheto, said the medical facility had filled up its own tankers to ensure it had a second option should taps go dry as Rand Water implements a 58-hour maintenance shutdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg has assured patients that it will ensure its taps don’t run dry as Rand Water implements a 58-hour maintenance shutdown.

The bulk water supplier's project is set to reduce supply to most parts of the metro.

During a sight inspection at the hospital on Wednesday morning, officials from the city said the medical facility was in an area that is likely to quickly run out of water.

The Helen Joseph Hospital has taken additional measures to ensure there is a constant flow of water despite it being located in an area that is serviced by Rand Water's Eikenhof Station.

This is one of the stations that has been severely affected by Rand Water's maintenance shutdown.

The hospital's CEO, Rodney Pheto, said the medical facility had filled up its own tankers to ensure it had a second option should taps go dry.

"One thing that we are expecting is the decrease of pressure but at least water will be coming out of the taps. But we are definitely going to have water throughout the whole 58 hours."

He said that should the hospital run out of water, patients would be at risk of contracting infections.


This article first appeared on EWN : Helen Joseph Hospital says its taps will run during Rand Water maintenance




More from Local

FILE: Norman Afzal Simons, convicted for being the station strangler, arrives at the Kuils River Magistrates Court, Cape Town on 7 June 1994. Picture: AFP

Convicted murderer of Elroy van Rooyen eligible for parole

17 July 2023 9:51 AM

Afzal Simons was convicted of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1994.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parts of a burnt out truck on the N2 highway in eMpangeni, KwaZulu-Natal. Two trucks were set alight in the area on 10 July 2023 amid a spate of attacks across a number of provinces. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Truck attacks: 'We don't get the sense that ring leaders being held accountable'

17 July 2023 9:40 AM

There have been five arrests so far related to the torching of trucks across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot from a video of some Marlboro residents protesting over service delivery issues on Monday, 17 July 2023. Picture: Screenshot

Protesting Marlboro residents block Sandton licensing and labour depts entrances

17 July 2023 9:40 AM

Protestors took to the streets early Monday morning over service delivery issues in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

E-hailing (Uber, Bolt) drivers to 'strike' on Monday, (maybe) rest of the week

17 July 2023 8:39 AM

E-hailing drivers may start refusing services to express their frustration and disheartenment with their situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One of two trucks set alight on the N2 highway in eMpangeni, KwaZulu-Natal on 10 July 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Leaked document implicates All-Truck Drivers Forum, Operation Dudula in attacks

17 July 2023 8:08 AM

The All-Truck Drivers Forum says it will stand by its members until they're proven guilty of the recent truck attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One of two trucks set alight on the N2 highway in eMpangeni, KwaZulu-Natal on 10 July 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Arrest of ringleaders in recent truck attacks imminent, police say

17 July 2023 7:54 AM

At least 21 vehicles were ambushed and set alight in Gauteng, Limpopo and Free State in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: South Africa soccer team captain, Senzo Meyiwa during the 2014 African Cup of Nations Qualifier match, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 14 October 2014. The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead on 26 October evening at his girlfriend's house in Vosloorus south of Johannesburg. Picture: EPA/Barry Aldworth

Back to square one as new judge presides over Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

17 July 2023 7:43 AM

It's been over a month since Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba postponed the Meyiwa trial due to the ill health of presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town

16 July 2023 2:14 PM

Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Podcaster and filmmaker Joshua Rubin with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King

I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse'

16 July 2023 12:21 PM

Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Public Works defends spending R100m to maintain presidential residences

16 July 2023 12:13 PM

It was responding to a Sunday Times newspaper report which revealed that the department has spent over R100 million in three years on the upkeep of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s state-allocated homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

