Helen Joseph Hospital says its taps will run during Rand Water maintenance
JOHANNESBURG - The Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg has assured patients that it will ensure its taps don’t run dry as Rand Water implements a 58-hour maintenance shutdown.
The bulk water supplier's project is set to reduce supply to most parts of the metro.
During a sight inspection at the hospital on Wednesday morning, officials from the city said the medical facility was in an area that is likely to quickly run out of water.
The Helen Joseph Hospital has taken additional measures to ensure there is a constant flow of water despite it being located in an area that is serviced by Rand Water's Eikenhof Station.
This is one of the stations that has been severely affected by Rand Water's maintenance shutdown.
The hospital's CEO, Rodney Pheto, said the medical facility had filled up its own tankers to ensure it had a second option should taps go dry.
"One thing that we are expecting is the decrease of pressure but at least water will be coming out of the taps. But we are definitely going to have water throughout the whole 58 hours."
He said that should the hospital run out of water, patients would be at risk of contracting infections.
Joburg Water’s Ntshavheni Mukwevho says Rooderpoort and Randburg are among the areas that are most affected by Rand Water’s planned maintenance shutdown.. pic.twitter.com/gNo7PKwxE2' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : Helen Joseph Hospital says its taps will run during Rand Water maintenance
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
