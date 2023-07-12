'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks
PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 July unrest.
Since Saturday, at least 20 trucks have been torched in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo in five separate incidents.
All the incidents occurred with armed men stopping the trucks in the middle of the road, forcing the drivers out and then torching the trucks.
ALSO READ:
• 12 people identified as people of interest related to truck attacks - Cele
• WATCH: Dashcam footage of a truck hijacked and set alight in Mpumalanga
• Truck attacks will have long-term effects on agricultural industry, says Nafu
• 4 more trucks torched on N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo
• Truck attacks: 'Prioritise South Africans in the road freight industry'
• Chikunga wants harshest penalty for those responsible for truck attacks
• SAPS to set up roadblocks along major transport routes to prevent truck attacks
Cele and police commissioners from the three affected provinces held a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon at the SAPS Tshwane Training College.
Around this time in 2021, the country was engulfed in mayhem.
Trucks were being torched on national roads every day and law enforcement authorities were on the back foot.
After five separate incidents in which trucks were torched on the roads, Minister Cele says the country’s security and intelligence clusters were on top of the job.
"Even yesterday, the Nicoc [the national intelligence] coordinating committee has been meeting on this one. Maybe that is why we can proudly say there will be no repeat of 2021. Indeed there are these remnants as you see the trucks and all that."
Cele said that preliminary investigations by police indicated these incidents may be linked to labour and service delivery disputes and the sabotage of the country’s economy.
[WATCH] Cele, Police Minister, said the country’s Deputy President, Paul Mashatile, was not misled when he told media yesterday that police knew who were behind the recent spate of trucks being torched.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 12, 2023
This is despite 4 more trucks being torched this morning in Mpumalanga. TCG pic.twitter.com/Lg6EBhvL46
This article first appeared on EWN : 'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Convicted murderer of Elroy van Rooyen eligible for parole
Afzal Simons was convicted of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1994.Read More
Truck attacks: 'We don't get the sense that ring leaders being held accountable'
There have been five arrests so far related to the torching of trucks across the country.Read More
Protesting Marlboro residents block Sandton licensing and labour depts entrances
Protestors took to the streets early Monday morning over service delivery issues in the area.Read More
E-hailing (Uber, Bolt) drivers to 'strike' on Monday, (maybe) rest of the week
E-hailing drivers may start refusing services to express their frustration and disheartenment with their situation.Read More
Leaked document implicates All-Truck Drivers Forum, Operation Dudula in attacks
The All-Truck Drivers Forum says it will stand by its members until they're proven guilty of the recent truck attacks.Read More
Arrest of ringleaders in recent truck attacks imminent, police say
At least 21 vehicles were ambushed and set alight in Gauteng, Limpopo and Free State in July.Read More
Back to square one as new judge presides over Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
It's been over a month since Gauteng deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba postponed the Meyiwa trial due to the ill health of presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.Read More
Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town
Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time.Read More
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse'
Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety.Read More
Public Works defends spending R100m to maintain presidential residences
It was responding to a Sunday Times newspaper report which revealed that the department has spent over R100 million in three years on the upkeep of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s state-allocated homes.Read More