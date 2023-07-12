AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed'
John Maytham interviews Layton Beard, Spokesperson at Automobile Association (AA).
The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act should remain in place, declaring it valid and constitutional.
This will give way for the legalisation of fines by email and introduce a demerit system that would strip repeat offenders of their licences.
This comes after the Pretoria High Court ruled in favour of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) that believed that the Aarto Act was in it for the money, opposed to road safety.
RELATED: ConCourt rules legislation governing controversial Aarto system is valid
While the Act hasn't been implemented throughout the country, pilot phases in Tshwane and Johannesburg have failed to provide evidence to suggest that the Act has been effective in saving lives, says Beard.
He adds that the Act is flawed, and doesn't see it achieving what it's set out to do – reduce 'carnage' on the road.
Beard questions whether the country has enough resources to ensure a successful rollout of the Act.
As it stands, the go-ahead date for the Act is unknown.
If you are a safe driver, the Act should be of no concern to you, says Beard.
Our view has always been that this piece of law is very flawed.Layton Beard, Spokesperson – Automobile Association
You can't solve a problem through laws that require boots on the ground.Layton Beard, Spokesperson – Automobile Association
It's going to be done by the same number of law enforces as what we currently have, and we know that what we currently have is wholly inadequate.Layton Beard, Spokesperson – Automobile Association
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
