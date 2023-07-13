NSFAS puts systems in place to stop students falsifying info on applications





John Perlman interviews Slumezi Skosana, Spokesperson for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

According to a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation, between 2018 and 2021, roughly 40 000 students received funding from Nsfas.

Unfortunately, many tertiary students have been left in the dark, after the financial aid scheme decided to cut off the funding for their studies.

The investigation indicated that applicants have falsified their information in order to receive funding.

Over the past four years, NSFAS spent R5 billion on students who did not qualify for the funding.

In order to "strengthen their system", the process of application has been restructured by cross-referencing data with external parties such as Sassa, Sars and Home Affairs to confirm the information provided by the applicant.

There is a potential push-back on the changes, but I think it would just be prudent that we focus on the positives of the changes that we have implemented. Slumezi Skosana, Spokesperson – National Student Financial Aid Scheme

