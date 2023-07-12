Burnley & Bafana striker, Lyle Foster, opens up about his battle with depression
Robert Marawa speaks to Bafana Bafana and Burnley striker, Lyle Foster.
Burnley striker, Lyle Foster, admits he contemplated taking his own life in the past, as he battled with anxiety and depression.
The 22-year-old is preparing for his first season in the Premier League after gaining promotion under Vincent Kompany at the Clarets last season.
Speaking to renowned broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Foster says things have not been easy, particularly since his move to Europe.
I was in Belgium and it was after the game against Morocco. I went back for pre-season and some things didn't feel right. I had severe depression and anxiety at the time and struggled to focus on my game.Lyle Foster, Burnley Striker
I was alone in my apartment and felt this huge sense of loneliness. I felt like I couldn't really express myself around my team mates. I used to just go to training and play games and I didn't really look forward to doing anything else outside of that.Lyle Foster, Burnley Striker
Foster added that his family and those around him have been a massive support system for him and that they have helped him through the toughest of times.
My family have been so, so good with me and the structures around have been so good that I am enjoying life again on and off the field.Lyle Foster, Burnley Striker
I spoke to my parents and my agent as well and I wanted to come back home and play here. I was clouded by the darkness but I am grateful for the support that the club [Westerlo] gave me as well.Lyle Foster, Burnley Striker
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : Burnley & Bafana striker, Lyle Foster, opens up about his battle with depression
