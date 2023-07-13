Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala

'The Team of Choice' suffered relegation from the Premiership last season.

Robert Marawa speaks to Zipho Dlangalala, newly appointed Maritzburg United coach.

Newly appointed Maritzburg United coach, Zipho Dlangalala says they are working hard at trying to reestablish their status as a top-tier team in South Africa.

Maritzburg suffered relegation last season having been sent into the playoffs after the regular season.

Dlangalala was appointed earlier this week after previous coach, Fadlu Davids vacated the role.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, the former Sundonwns assistant coach admits that returning the team to the Premiership is going to be very tough.

The mandate I will think for all teams that get relegated is to get back to the PSL immediately, which is natural. For Maritzburg in particular this is an important brand and an important club in terms of social cohesion in the area.

Zipho Dlangalala, Maritzburg United Coach

We play all our games in one venue which is rare in SA and the attitude and commitment is to bring back the Friday night vibe. The club needs to be developed, people left when the club went down so we have to start over to get the club back to where it belongs.

Zipho Dlangalala, Maritzburg United Coach

Dlangalala added that the key is also to develop players in the area and within the club.

When you talk about potential you are talking about money in the bank that hasn’t been spent. Its not yet ready to perform at the level you want and at that level its dangerous to think about the outcomes when it comes to performance.

Zipho Dlangalala, Maritzburg United Coach

Results of games at that level become important. You are trying to use R200 to build a house but if you invest that money and grow it you can buy or build that house. If you have been developed properly then you will be ready to perform. The players that can play at the highest level for 10 seasons straight have lived up to their potential. The club is working to reestablish the squad that can achieve what we want.

Zipho Dlangalala, Maritzburg United Coach

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala




