US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates?





- US inflation slowed to 3% in June, which is lower than expected

- How this affects the US Fed's thinking on any further interest rate hikes will also affect SA's outlook

Inflation in the world's largest economy, the US, has dropped to a two-year low.

The latest consumer price index (CPI) numbers increased "just" 3% over the last year.

This is the smallest rise since March 2021, and down from the peak of 9.1% reached in June 2021, which was a forty-year high.

The US Federal Reserve has indicated however that further interest rate hikes are still possible, all with implications for countries like South Africa.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) gets some insight from Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

While the latest US inflation reading is encouraging, the Fed is not at its 2% target and so still has a bit more work to do Lings says.

He adds that while South Africa's Reserve Bank (Sarb) recognised that inflation was a problem and responded a lot earlier than the Fed, different factors feed into our own situation.

In Washington D.C. himself for an IMF meeting, Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago told delegates that South Africa effectively has to keep interest rates elevated in order to attract foreign capital.

The Governor is very aware of how interest rate differentials affect international capital flows... He did a very good talk on these capital flows. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings notes that we a "a bit beholden" to what happens to interest rates in the major economies, especially the US.

While this latest inflation data will please the Federal Reserve he says, they could still hike rates at their next meeting on 26 July.

I think they'll go up 25 basis points, but then they could keep rates on hold... so the next meeting could be the top of the US interest rate cycle and that's good news for everybody quite frankly! Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

It certainly would help South Africa then to keep our interest rates unchanged... So we've still got the risk here that we have to increase at least once more, and then I think we can go on hold... Our inflation rate is moving down; it's not quite inside the target but I think were getting there and I think this is good news for us from an international rateperspective. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

