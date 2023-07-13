Police studying videos of truck attacks for evidence to make arrests: Masemola
JOHANNESBURG - The police are expecting to make arrests soon regarding the torching of trucks that gripped the country recently.
At least 21 trucks were torched since Saturday in five separate incidents spread across KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo.
In a media briefing on Wednesday, police confirmed that there were 12 people, mainly in northern KwaZulu-Natal, they identified as possible suspects.
All five incidents where trucks were torched were instigated with a similar modus operandi, according to police reports.
Unknown gunmen accost a truck driver and force them to step out of the truck, before setting it on fire.
A now viral video of an attack in Mpumalanga showed one of the attackers, whose face was clearly visible in the front dashboard camera, doing exactly that.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said there were a few videos like that that they were studying.
"We have a number of videos we are busy analysing, and we will be able to follow up on people that are on those videos. It's quite a number of videos that we are currently looking at which we will use, of course, as evidence at the end of the day."
Minister of Police Bheki Xele described the torching of the trucks as a coordinated attack on the country's economy.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police studying videos of truck attacks for evidence to make arrests: Masemola
