South Africa, prepare for 'advanced loadshedding levels' until early August
Lester Kiewit speaks with Vally Padayachee, Chair of the Management Committee of the National Rationalised Specifications (NRS) Association of SA and former executive manager of Eskom.
On Saturday, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that we were on track to get through winter with lower-than-expected loadshedding levels thanks to a huge improvement in electricity generation.
In recent weeks, the country suffered about two hours of power cuts each day, as opposed to twelve before that.
However, only a few days later, we are now back up to level six and facing several hours in the dark each day.
According to Padayachee, the cold snap we had has contributed to the return of higher levels of loadshedding. In addition to this, he says some extra generation units came off the grid.
It was a combination of those events.Vally Padayachee, Chair of the Management Committee - NRS Association of SA
While some companies and households are starting to generate their own electricity, Padayachee says this is having a negligible impact on the grid.
There have been new regulations with regard to load reduction and loadshedding, which includes the possibility of stage 16.
At stage 16 we would face 24 hours of loadshedding in a 32-hour cycle, although Padayachee says this is not likely.
As a responsible organisation in terms of planning, we have taken the entire load of the country and equated that to stage 16.Vally Padayachee, Chair of the Management Committee - NRS Association of SA
We could go beyond stage six, let alone beyond stage eight. Maybe stage nine or 10.Vally Padayachee, Chair of the Management Committee - NRS Association of SA
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa, prepare for 'advanced loadshedding levels' until early August
