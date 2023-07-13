Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramokgopa says stage 8 is off the table, but energy analyst thinks otherwise Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says that he's worried about the delay in Koeberg refurbishments. 17 July 2023 4:54 PM
Community input around Station Strangler's parole key, says DCS Norman Afzal Simons could be out of prison this coming weekend after serving 28 years of his 35-year sentence for the murder of 10... 17 July 2023 4:53 PM
Suspects in Mpumalanga truck attacks accuse police of assaulting them Khulekani Shongwe, Emmanuel Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo, Mafika Sibande and Nkosikhona Gumede made their first appearance at the Erme... 17 July 2023 4:43 PM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
Musk admits Twitter cash flow is STILL negative and 50% drop in ad revenue Despite drastic cost-cutting measures and various efforts to monetise the platform, things are still not looking good for Twitter. 17 July 2023 11:16 AM
SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed? Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries. 17 July 2023 9:50 AM
Truck attacks: 'We don't get the sense that ring leaders being held accountable' There have been five arrests so far related to the torching of trucks across the country. 17 July 2023 9:40 AM
View all Business
Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this. 17 July 2023 3:12 PM
Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans. 17 July 2023 1:39 PM
Help Chefs with Compassion serve up 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion speaks about how the public can help their Mandela Day goals. 17 July 2023 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event. 16 July 2023 12:47 PM
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles. 15 July 2023 8:25 AM
View all Sport
Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons Danie Odendaal's hit show, 7de Laan comes to an end. The last episode airs on 26 December 2023. 17 July 2023 3:08 PM
Top investigative journo Devi Sankaree Govender 'exposed' on The Masked Singer This weekend's episode blew the skin off Watermelon the latest contestant to be revealed on the popular show. 17 July 2023 11:57 AM
48% of viewers regularly opt for subtitles on Netflix... but why?! Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending online news. 17 July 2023 11:28 AM
View all Entertainment
SA and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs have a lot in common In both countries, street gangs are largely found in marginalised communities, suffering from poverty and limited opportunities. 17 July 2023 1:35 PM
Prince George could break royal tradition by NOT serving in the military Prince George will likely be able to choose to break royal tradition and not join the armed forces before he becomes king. 17 July 2023 1:11 PM
US climate envoy in China for global warming talks amid EXTREME heatwave Parts of the Northern Hemisphere are facing an extreme heatwave, with the hottest day in the planet’s history being recorded this... 17 July 2023 11:34 AM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence

13 July 2023 9:13 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Hollywood
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending global news including the ongoing writer's strike in Hollywood with actors now also joining the strike against the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to replace them.

(Skip to 1.56 for Gilchrist's view.)

Hollywood writers are still striking against the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to replace them - the strike has been ongoing for about two months.

Writers are protesting against the use of AI to replace them and actor-lookalikes on screen.

Now, Hollywood actors are joining the strike too in the first simultaneous strike by writers and actors since 1960.

Many of the issues that drove writers to strike also concern actors, including what the industry says is shrinking compensation brought on by a streaming ecosystem in which royalty payments are no longer tied to the popularity of a film or TV show.

The strike is causing a ripple effect with many current shows being delayed.

So, if you're looking forward to the next instalments of Stranger Things, Billions, The Last of Us, and The Handmaid's Tale - you might be waiting a while.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence




13 July 2023 9:13 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Hollywood
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

More from Entertainment

The latest 7de Laan cast. Picture: Twitter

Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons

17 July 2023 3:08 PM

Danie Odendaal's hit show, 7de Laan comes to an end. The last episode airs on 26 December 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Top investigative journo Devi Sankaree Govender 'exposed' on The Masked Singer

17 July 2023 11:57 AM

This weekend's episode blew the skin off Watermelon the latest contestant to be revealed on the popular show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© daviles/123rf.com

48% of viewers regularly opt for subtitles on Netflix... but why?!

17 July 2023 11:28 AM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending online news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Luther Vandross website

Production underway for first-ever Luther Vandross documentary

16 July 2023 2:33 PM

Jamie Foxx, Colin Firth and Sony Music have teamed up to produce the documentary about the R&B legend's life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

Netball Fan Park to bring the gees to Cape Town

16 July 2023 2:14 PM

Excitement is building ahead of the Netball World Cup Fan Park opening in three weeks time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Podcaster and filmmaker Joshua Rubin with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King

I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse'

16 July 2023 12:21 PM

Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Victoria Beckham to reunite with the Spice Girls for their 30th anniversary tour

15 July 2023 2:14 PM

Posh Spice is set to tour with the rest of the group next year after she was absent from their last reunion tour in 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mi Case joins the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup.

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee

14 July 2023 6:24 PM

Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get ready to jam out to Mafikizolo at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup

14 July 2023 3:01 PM

You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators

14 July 2023 2:00 PM

TikTok – love it or hate it, it's here to stay and it's paying the bills!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Corruption-accused former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede maintains her innocence

17 July 2023 8:08 PM

Deployment of SANDF troops at power stations paying off, says Eskom

17 July 2023 8:00 PM

SAHRC's Nissen calls for Station Strangler cases to be reopened

17 July 2023 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA