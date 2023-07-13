Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending global news including the ongoing writer's strike in Hollywood with actors now also joining the strike against the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to replace them.
(Skip to 1.56 for Gilchrist's view.)
Hollywood writers are still striking against the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to replace them - the strike has been ongoing for about two months.
Writers are protesting against the use of AI to replace them and actor-lookalikes on screen.
Now, Hollywood actors are joining the strike too in the first simultaneous strike by writers and actors since 1960.
Many of the issues that drove writers to strike also concern actors, including what the industry says is shrinking compensation brought on by a streaming ecosystem in which royalty payments are no longer tied to the popularity of a film or TV show.
The strike is causing a ripple effect with many current shows being delayed.
So, if you're looking forward to the next instalments of Stranger Things, Billions, The Last of Us, and The Handmaid's Tale - you might be waiting a while.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Hollywood_Sign_(Zuschnitt).jpg
