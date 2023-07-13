



Editor of Mukurukuru Media, Lucas Ledwaba, joins John Maytham to consider the racial dynamics of wildlife conservation.

Much to the delight of CapeTalk listeners, John Maytham has this week returned from his holidays, where he had spent some time in neighbouring Botswana.

Not his first visit to the country, but on this visit John notice something which troubled him, 'there were no black tourists'.

According to the local guides the drive time presenter spoke to, the reason is Botswana's approach to tourism, "limited numbers and very high costs" - ruling out access to many Motswana.

The result, Maytham was told, is that many Motswana come instead to South Africa or Namibia for similar wilderness experiences where prices are apparently lower.

Lucas Ledwaba has recently written a piece for the Daily Maverick on the history of racial exclusion at places like the Kruger National Park and how its impact is still felt today:

This isn't just in South Africa, in American black people were prohibited from going to national parks. Lucas Ledwaba, Editor - Mukurukuru Media

The result, says Ledwaba, is that there is now a generation of black people who have never been to a national park.

In the piece Ledwaba, who has been visiting the Kruger since the late 1990's, writes about how he has often "felt like one of the attractions in the park, given the stares I received from white folks."

He admits the prohibitive cost is one of the overarching reasons why many black South Africans do not visit the Kruger, but that's not the full story, he says.

It was sold as the exclusive preserve of white people, he says.

SANParks has made some efforts in promoting the park to black people, but it's not enough says Ledwaba.

In 2021 only 30% of local visitors to the Kruger were black people, that should be very concerning in a country where black people are in the majority. Lucas Ledwaba, Editor - Mukurukuru Media

Racial exclusion in National Parks comes under the spotlight