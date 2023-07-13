ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane’s illegal suspension by Ramaphosa
CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Court will on Thursday rule on Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s illegal suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Last September, the Western Cape High Court ruled that her suspension was invalid and set it aside.
But the court did not agree with Mkhwebane’s contention that she be allowed to return to work immediately.
Mkhwebane was suspended in June last year, soon after she announced she would probe a complaint against the president related to the theft of US dollars from his Phala Phala farm.
A full bench of the Western Cape High Court found Ramaphosa’s decision had been hurried, retaliatory and biased.
Mkhwebane then returned to court, arguing that the order overturning her suspension should take effect immediately and that she should be allowed to return to work.
But The Presidency and the Democratic Alliance maintained the ruling was subject to confirmation by the Constitutional Court because it involves the conduct of the president.
The Constitutional Court will rule on this point.
It will also make a decision on whether the suspension of a court order pending appeal, is applicable to the High Court’s order in the Mkhwebane matter.
