702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramokgopa says stage 8 is off the table, but energy analyst thinks otherwise Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says that he's worried about the delay in Koeberg refurbishments. 17 July 2023 4:54 PM
Community input around Station Strangler's parole key, says DCS Norman Afzal Simons could be out of prison this coming weekend after serving 28 years of his 35-year sentence for the murder of 10... 17 July 2023 4:53 PM
Suspects in Mpumalanga truck attacks accuse police of assaulting them Khulekani Shongwe, Emmanuel Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo, Mafika Sibande and Nkosikhona Gumede made their first appearance at the Erme... 17 July 2023 4:43 PM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
Musk admits Twitter cash flow is STILL negative and 50% drop in ad revenue Despite drastic cost-cutting measures and various efforts to monetise the platform, things are still not looking good for Twitter. 17 July 2023 11:16 AM
SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed? Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries. 17 July 2023 9:50 AM
Truck attacks: 'We don't get the sense that ring leaders being held accountable' There have been five arrests so far related to the torching of trucks across the country. 17 July 2023 9:40 AM
View all Business
Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this. 17 July 2023 3:12 PM
Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans. 17 July 2023 1:39 PM
Help Chefs with Compassion serve up 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion speaks about how the public can help their Mandela Day goals. 17 July 2023 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event. 16 July 2023 12:47 PM
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles. 15 July 2023 8:25 AM
View all Sport
Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons Danie Odendaal's hit show, 7de Laan comes to an end. The last episode airs on 26 December 2023. 17 July 2023 3:08 PM
Top investigative journo Devi Sankaree Govender 'exposed' on The Masked Singer This weekend's episode blew the skin off Watermelon the latest contestant to be revealed on the popular show. 17 July 2023 11:57 AM
48% of viewers regularly opt for subtitles on Netflix... but why?! Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending online news. 17 July 2023 11:28 AM
View all Entertainment
SA and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs have a lot in common In both countries, street gangs are largely found in marginalised communities, suffering from poverty and limited opportunities. 17 July 2023 1:35 PM
Prince George could break royal tradition by NOT serving in the military Prince George will likely be able to choose to break royal tradition and not join the armed forces before he becomes king. 17 July 2023 1:11 PM
US climate envoy in China for global warming talks amid EXTREME heatwave Parts of the Northern Hemisphere are facing an extreme heatwave, with the hottest day in the planet’s history being recorded this... 17 July 2023 11:34 AM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

702 Walk the Talk is back! Will YOUR company join Primedia walking for a cause?

13 July 2023 10:05 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
702 Walk the Talk
#letswalkthetalk

The iconic Walk the Talk is back, and this year comes with the fantastic new addition of the 'Corporate Challenge'.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Primedia Broadcasting CEO Lindile Xoko.

After three years of difficulties, 702's much-loved Walk the Talk will be coming to the world heritage site at the Cradle of Humankind on 20 August.

In addition to people walking for fun or a cause close to their heart, this year corporates are encouraged to bring their staff and walk for wellness.

RELATED: Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!

Xoko says that this year he will be walking the full distance for women and the fight against gender-based violence.

As part of the corporate challenge, the entire Primedia Broadcasting stable (702, 947, Eyewitness News, Kfm, and CapeTalk) will be walking the talk for a good cause.

Primedia Broadcasting is really excited to announce its participation in this Walk the Talk this year.

Lindile Xoko, Primedia Broadcasting CEO

The entire company will be walking… and we will be walking together for a good cause.

Lindile Xoko, Primedia Broadcasting CEO

702 and Primedia Broadcasting are encouraging everyone, corporates especially, to participate and build team comradery by walking together.

I believe participating in such events not only fosters a healthy lifestyle but also strengthens the bond between colleagues, creating a positive work environment.

Lindile Xoko, Primedia Broadcasting CEO

If you want your corporate to participate, all you have to do is send an email to walkthetalk@raceoffice.co.za.

For more information on individual participation, visit www.walkthetalk.co.za.

Listen to the interview above for more.




13 July 2023 10:05 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
702 Walk the Talk
#letswalkthetalk

More from Enter now for 702 Walk the Talk, hosted by Gauteng

Hear us out... this is why you should take a walk with us!

17 July 2023 4:37 PM

Walking the Talk is good for everyone. But in case you forgot, here are just 10 benefits of outdoor exercise...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 20th, as walkers of all ages and abilities come together to take part in Gauteng's favourite event - this year, brought to you by Gauteng Tourism.

Walk the Talk: What cause do you think is worth walking for?

13 July 2023 11:14 AM

Clement Manyathela is ready to 'Walk the Talk' and is looking for the right cause.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 20th, as walkers of all ages and abilities come together to take part in Gauteng's favourite event - this year, brought to you by Gauteng Tourism.

Entries to 702 Walk the Talk are now open!

24 June 2023 10:51 AM

Rolling hills and grassland scenery will welcome 702Landers as they get together for 702 Walk the Talk, this time with a twist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702 Walk The Talk is coming back!

22 June 2023 7:36 AM

Gauteng is abuzz with the news after Bongani Bingwa announced it on air, 702 Walk the Talk is back!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A call to help reverse the international decline in blood supply

5 November 2020 6:50 AM

As the country emerges from COVID-19 lockdowns that disrupted life as we knew it, the need for blood and blood products continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wondering how to walk the talk... virtually?

28 October 2020 9:34 AM

Love the annual event, but not sure what the "virtual" format entails? This article is for those uninitiated in virtual events...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your dog wants to Walk the Talk with you - and here's why you should oblige

27 October 2020 6:49 AM

Most know walking has benefits for humans, but this is why you should take your best friend along with you..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Walk your talk, for your cause!

23 October 2020 1:29 PM

We're jumping at the opportunity to reframe 2020, to learn from what Covid-19 has taught us, and to move on positively, together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to start from scratch, confirms Judge Mokgoatlheng

Local

Suspects in Mpumalanga truck attacks accuse police of assaulting them

Local

Hear us out... this is why you should take a walk with us!

Health & Fitness

EWN Highlights

Corruption-accused former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede maintains her innocence

17 July 2023 8:08 PM

Deployment of SANDF troops at power stations paying off, says Eskom

17 July 2023 8:00 PM

SAHRC's Nissen calls for Station Strangler cases to be reopened

17 July 2023 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA