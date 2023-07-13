'War made me stronger' - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on her amazing Wimbledon run





Elina Svitolina's run at this year’s Wimbledon has been remarkable to say the least.

The Ukrainian player recently powered to a sensational victory over current women’s number one Iga Świątek to secure her place in the semi-finals – the third grand slam semi final of her career.

The 28-year-old returned to tennis this year following the birth of her daughter in October.

“I think war made me stronger and also made me mentally stronger," she says in the post-match press briefing.

She adds that the war, in addition to having a child, made her a different person.

“I look at things a bit differently… I don't have time to lose anymore."

She reached the quarter finals of the French open last month, her first major tournament since returning.

While Svitolina looks to her semi-final against Marketa Vondrousova on Centre Court later today, her tennis pro husband Gael Monfils will not be in the stands cheering her on.

Monfils will be supporting his wife from home as he is looking after their daughter, Skai.

