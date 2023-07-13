Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Discipline Camp teaches youth life skills and manners minus the torture

13 July 2023 10:53 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
child discipline
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

The founder of Rising Stars Generation Discipline Camp, Prince Motlou, speaks about restoring discipline and leadership in the minds of young people.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Prince Motlou whos is the founder of Rising Stars Generation Discipline Camp in Pretoria.

Listen to the conversation below.

Motlou says Rising Stars Generation's Discipline Camp is a project designed to restore discipline and leadership in the minds of young people and overcome risky behaviour such as disrespecting parents and teachers, laziness, bad attitudes, time management and substance abuse.

The NPO's founder says they are not substitutes for disciplining kids for their parents, but rather "teaching them life and leadership skills that's designed to teach them about consequences and responsibility."

Motlou says, "Even if you raise a child with good morals, they can still make poor choices, leading to life-changing outcomes that aren't always positive - here's where discipline camp can help."

What does discipline look like at Motlou's discipline school?

"We are working with their minds, teaching kids things they don't really learn at school," says Motlou. The aim is not to break the kids down, but build them up without torturous methods.

Here's what Rising Stars Generation's Discipline Camp looks like.

@risingstarsactors

♬ original sound - RISING STARS ACTORS
@risingstarsactors

First day of camp 2...and kids have learned so much!!

♬ original sound - RISING STARS ACTORS
@risingstarsactors

Most of kids nevertheless had experience to do things manually to make fire and cook their own food from ground Fire, wash their dishes etc..

♬ original sound - RISING STARS ACTORS

You can find out more about The Rising Stars Generation on social media.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Discipline Camp teaches youth life skills and manners minus the torture




