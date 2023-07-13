[LISTEN] 'What happened to the price-per-unit label on Pick n Pay products?'
Pippa Hudson interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (skip to 36:00).
Times are tough, and when shopping for groceries, it's important to get the most for your buck.
One of the ways people ensure value for money is through unit price per kilogram labels on shelves.
RELATED: Latest index shows household food basket costs more than R5000
One concerned consumer reached out to Knowler after visiting their local Pick n Pay only to find out that they have removed price per kilogram on the shelf labeling.
While it isn't mandatory in terms of the Consumer Protection Act to include the unit price, they have reassured that they're in the process of fixing their new labeling to include per Kg/unit price, says the retailer.
Pick n Pay adds that 50% of their stores have the old labels reflecting price per unit, while the other 50% are making use of the new shelf-edge label system, which do not include the price per unit.
Unit pricing is a real tool for consumers to compare prices.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] 'What happened to the price-per-unit label on Pick n Pay products?'
Source : Pexels: Laura James
