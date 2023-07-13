Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramokgopa says stage 8 is off the table, but energy analyst thinks otherwise Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says that he's worried about the delay in Koeberg refurbishments. 17 July 2023 4:54 PM
Community input around Station Strangler's parole key, says DCS Norman Afzal Simons could be out of prison this coming weekend after serving 28 years of his 35-year sentence for the murder of 10... 17 July 2023 4:53 PM
Suspects in Mpumalanga truck attacks accuse police of assaulting them Khulekani Shongwe, Emmanuel Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo, Mafika Sibande and Nkosikhona Gumede made their first appearance at the Erme... 17 July 2023 4:43 PM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
Musk admits Twitter cash flow is STILL negative and 50% drop in ad revenue Despite drastic cost-cutting measures and various efforts to monetise the platform, things are still not looking good for Twitter. 17 July 2023 11:16 AM
SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed? Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries. 17 July 2023 9:50 AM
Truck attacks: 'We don't get the sense that ring leaders being held accountable' There have been five arrests so far related to the torching of trucks across the country. 17 July 2023 9:40 AM
View all Business
Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this. 17 July 2023 3:12 PM
Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans. 17 July 2023 1:39 PM
Help Chefs with Compassion serve up 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion speaks about how the public can help their Mandela Day goals. 17 July 2023 12:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup: Ticket cost R700 - how many South Africans can afford that? Blanche de la Guerre, CEO of Netball SA, speaks about Netball World Cup ticket prices. 17 July 2023 9:23 AM
Kerwin Noemdo wins South Africa’s 3rd medal at World Para Athletics Champs The Paralympian took home the bronze medal with a commendable effort of 15.30 metres in the men's shot put F46 event. 16 July 2023 12:47 PM
Former Chiefs & Pirates keeper, Wade du Plessis opens up about mental heath Du Plessis played 86 games for Kaizer Chiefs, winning two league titles. 15 July 2023 8:25 AM
View all Sport
Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons Danie Odendaal's hit show, 7de Laan comes to an end. The last episode airs on 26 December 2023. 17 July 2023 3:08 PM
Top investigative journo Devi Sankaree Govender 'exposed' on The Masked Singer This weekend's episode blew the skin off Watermelon the latest contestant to be revealed on the popular show. 17 July 2023 11:57 AM
48% of viewers regularly opt for subtitles on Netflix... but why?! Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending online news. 17 July 2023 11:28 AM
View all Entertainment
SA and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs have a lot in common In both countries, street gangs are largely found in marginalised communities, suffering from poverty and limited opportunities. 17 July 2023 1:35 PM
Prince George could break royal tradition by NOT serving in the military Prince George will likely be able to choose to break royal tradition and not join the armed forces before he becomes king. 17 July 2023 1:11 PM
US climate envoy in China for global warming talks amid EXTREME heatwave Parts of the Northern Hemisphere are facing an extreme heatwave, with the hottest day in the planet’s history being recorded this... 17 July 2023 11:34 AM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times

13 July 2023 12:09 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Social media
albany bread
wildlife photographer

Photographer Lungisa Mjaji has made his niece Lethukukhanya Mjaji famous.

So far, the pictures taken by Lungisa Mjaji of his niece have been viewed over a million times and received over 35 000 likes on Twitter.

lugisa-mjaji-twitterjpg

'Remember my name', tweeted photographer Lungisa Mjaji back in February.

Well, it seems all the more likely that we will now after a series of stunning photographs featuring the snapper's three-year-old niece went viral this week.

The images taken by Lungisa for a university project show adorable Lethukukhanya Mjaji grinning and holding a loaf of Albany bread, earning her the moniker 'Albany Bread Girl' on social media.

So far, the pictures have been viewed over a million times and received over 35 000 likes on Twitter.

Mjaji, founder of Innovative Photography, tells TimesLive that they form part of a photo project, called "My Footprint," which aims to capture the beauty of South Africa's rural landscapes.

He says he wanted to capture the essence of South Africa and its love for children and also to include well-known products.

"I saw an opportunity to involve Albany, a well-known bread brand, and decided to incorporate it into the shoot,” he said.

Well, as soon as he shared the pictures on social media, there were calls for Albany to get on board and make little Lethukukhanya their official poster child.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times




13 July 2023 12:09 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Social media
albany bread
wildlife photographer

More from Local

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town, South Africa. © hijackhippo/123rf.com

Ramokgopa says stage 8 is off the table, but energy analyst thinks otherwise

17 July 2023 4:54 PM

Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, says that he's worried about the delay in Koeberg refurbishments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Norman Afzal Simons, convicted for being the station strangler, arrives at the Kuils River Magistrates Court, Cape Town on 7 June 1994. Picture: AFP

Community input around Station Strangler's parole key, says DCS

17 July 2023 4:53 PM

Norman Afzal Simons could be out of prison this coming weekend after serving 28 years of his 35-year sentence for the murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khulekani Shongwe, Emmanuel Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo, Mafika Sibande and Nkosikhona Gumede made their first appearance at the Ermelo Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga on 17 July 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Suspects in Mpumalanga truck attacks accuse police of assaulting them

17 July 2023 4:43 PM

Khulekani Shongwe, Emmanuel Mthethwa, Fundile Mpondo, Mafika Sibande and Nkosikhona Gumede made their first appearance at the Ermelo Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng presides over the re-start of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on 17 July 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to start from scratch, confirms Judge Mokgoatlheng

17 July 2023 4:29 PM

This means that almost a year's worth of testimony from five witnesses is now null and void.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Five men accused of being involved in the recent torching of trucks across the country appeared in the Ermelo Magistrates Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

Attempted murder added to charges against 5 suspects arrested for truck attacks

17 July 2023 3:48 PM

The accused made their first appearance at the Ermelo Magistrates Court on Monday. They also face charges of hijacking, malicious damage to property and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House for sale. Photo: Pixabay/Jens Neumann

You can own a home earning between R3501 and R22k per month with a FLISP subsidy

17 July 2023 1:58 PM

First Home Finance Subsidy initiated by the Department of Human Settlements enables South Africans to be homeowners. Here's how...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

How the Public Protector selection process can be improved

17 July 2023 1:53 PM

South Africa’s Public Protector has a vital watchdog role. A researcher offers tips on how the selection process can be improved.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One of two trucks set alight on the N2 highway in eMpangeni, KwaZulu-Natal on 10 July 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Truck attack suspects appear in court

17 July 2023 1:28 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer of Elroy van Rooyen eligible for parole / Pexels: RDNE Stock project

Mitchells Plain CPF calls for ‘Station Strangler’ to be left in peace

17 July 2023 12:43 PM

Convicted murderer, Norman Afzal Simons aka the 'station strangler' is due to be released on parole this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chefs with Compassion COO, Coovashan Pillay. Photo: Facebook/Chefs with Compassion

Help Chefs with Compassion serve up 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day

17 July 2023 12:25 PM

Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion speaks about how the public can help their Mandela Day goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to start from scratch, confirms Judge Mokgoatlheng

Local

Suspects in Mpumalanga truck attacks accuse police of assaulting them

Local

Hear us out... this is why you should take a walk with us!

Health & Fitness

EWN Highlights

Corruption-accused former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede maintains her innocence

17 July 2023 8:08 PM

Deployment of SANDF troops at power stations paying off, says Eskom

17 July 2023 8:00 PM

SAHRC's Nissen calls for Station Strangler cases to be reopened

17 July 2023 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA