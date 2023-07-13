Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times
So far, the pictures taken by Lungisa Mjaji of his niece have been viewed over a million times and received over 35 000 likes on Twitter.
'Remember my name', tweeted photographer Lungisa Mjaji back in February.
Well, it seems all the more likely that we will now after a series of stunning photographs featuring the snapper's three-year-old niece went viral this week.
The images taken by Lungisa for a university project show adorable Lethukukhanya Mjaji grinning and holding a loaf of Albany bread, earning her the moniker 'Albany Bread Girl' on social media.
Am Lungisani Mjaji, a commercial photography student from Tshwane University of Technology, sharing the untold story behind my viral photograph.The image is part of my project called "My Footprint,"aiming to capture the beauty of South Africa's rural landscapes.Featuring my niece pic.twitter.com/O0jsJw1zJp' Lungisani Mjaji (@MjajiLungisani) July 10, 2023
So far, the pictures have been viewed over a million times and received over 35 000 likes on Twitter.
Mjaji, founder of Innovative Photography, tells TimesLive that they form part of a photo project, called "My Footprint," which aims to capture the beauty of South Africa's rural landscapes.
He says he wanted to capture the essence of South Africa and its love for children and also to include well-known products.
"I saw an opportunity to involve Albany, a well-known bread brand, and decided to incorporate it into the shoot,” he said.
Well, as soon as he shared the pictures on social media, there were calls for Albany to get on board and make little Lethukukhanya their official poster child.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times
