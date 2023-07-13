Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
[WATCH] 73-year-old man rekindles love with high school crush from 60 years ago

13 July 2023
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
VIRAL VIDEOS
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford

A video of two senior citizens has gone viral on TikTok as a man proposes to his high school crush 60 years later.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about the day's trending online news.

One of today's viral stories include a 73-year-old man proposing to his high school crush at an airport in Tampa (United States of America) ahead of their 60th class reunion which went viral on TikTok.

Skip to 5.15 for Friedman's view.

If there was ever a case of "the one who got away"... it's this one.

Friedman reports that Dr Thomas McMeekin, a dermatologist in Tampa, Florida, first met Nancy Gambell (79) at high school where they dated but were never serious and went on to marry other people.

After parting post high school, McMeekin and Gambell met again for the first time after 50 years at a high school reunion - where they were both still married to other people.

Fast-forward a couple of years, the pair are now partnerless and started rekindling their love via email and texts since McMeekin lives in Tampa and Gambell in Florida.

10 years later, ahead of the pair meeting at their 60th high school reunion again... McMeekin arranges for Gambell to meet him at an airport in Tampa where he got down on one knee (yes, he still could at 73-years-old) to propose.

What did Gambell say? Watch the sweet moment below shared by Fox 13 Tampa Bay on YouTube and originally shared by Angelia L. Fedrick.

In the video, McMeekin says, "Will you, Nancy, do me the honour of being my soulmate in life, my partner in every sense of the word, and my beloved wife forever. Marry me?"

NOPE, WE'RE NOT CRYING... YOU ARE!

Of course, the moment was documented and published on social media which has since gone viral with users expressing how "romantic" this is. One user even pointed out that this was quite Notebook-esque of the couple - if you know, you know.

In an interview with Fox 13 Tampa Bay, McMeekin says, "we admired each other from a distance. I never thought I had a chance with her. She was a beautiful cheerleader, and I thought she’d never accept a date because she was so pretty and everyone loved her."

And look at Gambell accepting the doctor's proposal now.

McMeekin plans to retire and move to California to be with his soon-to-be wife.

Friedman is skeptical and questions love on this one, saying...

What does that even mean? He's saying... I've had a crush on her 60 years ago, now he's thinking I wanna be with that cheerleader. Imagine holding a torch for someone else for 60 years? Are you even the same people? What is love even?

Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire

Despite Friedman's skepticism, she says this is "sweet and beautiful".

Here's to happily ever after for the ones that got away - it's not too late, this is your sign, lovebirds - go get your girl or bae!


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 73-year-old man rekindles love with high school crush from 60 years ago




Copyright : fizkes / 123rf

Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this

17 July 2023 3:12 PM

Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this.

Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents

17 July 2023 1:39 PM

Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans.

Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents

17 July 2023 1:39 PM

Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans.

Chefs with Compassion COO, Coovashan Pillay. Photo: Facebook/Chefs with Compassion

Help Chefs with Compassion serve up 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day

17 July 2023 12:25 PM

Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion speaks about how the public can help their Mandela Day goals.

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team

Couple living sustainably heads from Cape Town to Poland in electric car

17 July 2023 11:50 AM

Renske Cox and Maarten van Pel drove an electric car from the Netherlands to Cape Town.

© daviles/123rf.com

48% of viewers regularly opt for subtitles on Netflix... but why?!

17 July 2023 11:28 AM

Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending online news.

© jarretera/123rf.com

SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed?

17 July 2023 9:50 AM

Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries.

© kinwun/123rf.com

Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?

17 July 2023 7:17 AM

In South Africa, EVs come with a 25% import tax.

Picture: Pixabay

Favourite child syndrome: 'It can cultivate a sense of entitlement'

16 July 2023 12:51 PM

Whether you don’t say it to your kids, your actions could be showing which child is the apple of your eye.

Podcaster and filmmaker Joshua Rubin with CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King

I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse'

16 July 2023 12:21 PM

Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety.

peopleimages12/123rf

Got some moola? How to make the most of your 'financial firsts'

16 July 2023 11:44 AM

Farzana Botha, segment manager at Sanlam Risk and Savings chats to SJ about 'financial firsts'

