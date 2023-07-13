[LISTEN] Thuli Madonsela speaks on qualities new Public Protector will need
Lester Kiewit speaks with former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
Dozens of applications have reportedly been put forward to replace Busisiwe Mkhwebane in that critical role.
Over the next few weeks these names will be worked into a shortlist until one person is left to be voted on by parliament, and become our next Public Protector.
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is receiving a number of nominations to be the one to take over the position.
This is not an easy job to do, as it has become known for "legal wrangling and political dogfights", says Kiewit.
Madonsela says that when it comes to appointing the right person, parliament should look at the candidates history and ability to be independent, put the constitution and the people first and be make unpleasant decisions.
Do you have any history of doing any of that? If not what guarantee do we have that when the political winds come you will not find shelter in some or a number of political parties that then become your protectors.Thuli Madonsela, Former Public Protector
She adds that parliament needs to streamline the process to ensure they are ready to appoint a new public protector by October, which is when the suspended Mkhwebane’s term ends.
If there is proper process management parliament should be able to do everything in time.Thuli Madonsela, Former Public Protector
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Thuli Madonsela speaks on qualities new Public Protector will need
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
