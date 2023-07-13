[LISTEN] 'You CAN'T claim from a funeral policy unless waiting period is over'
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.
The harsh reality is that the only thing certain in life is death, and for those that are left to deal with the paper work and logistics, being prepared and well-informed will make coping with it a little easier.
If you've ever lost a loved one you'll know just how expensive death really is, which is why many have chosen to take out a funeral policy to help relieve some of the financial stress.
RELATED: (LISTEN) What happens to our debt after we die?
Every funeral policy has a waiting period from the time that it's been taken out, which is used as somewhat of a safety blanket to ensure that premiums are paid.
Because of this, legally, a claim cannot be made until the waiting period is over.
A six-month waiting period is standard if the individual passed away from natural causes.
If the individual passed away from suicide, the waiting period will be 12 months, says Knowler.
You can't make a claim until that waiting period is up. It seems unfair to the consumer, but they [insurers] are legally entitled to do that.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] 'You CAN'T claim from a funeral policy unless waiting period is over'
Source : Pexels: Mike Bird
More from Lifestyle
Feeling tired all the time? There may be a deeper, more serious reason for this
Constantly feeling like you're going through the day in a jet-lagged haze despite getting enough sleep? Read this.Read More
Male rhesus macaques often have gay sex – a trait inherited from parents
Homosexual behaviour is not limited to humans.Read More
Help Chefs with Compassion serve up 67 000 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Coo Pillay, National Project Co-Ordinator of Chefs with Compassion speaks about how the public can help their Mandela Day goals.Read More
Couple living sustainably heads from Cape Town to Poland in electric car
Renske Cox and Maarten van Pel drove an electric car from the Netherlands to Cape Town.Read More
48% of viewers regularly opt for subtitles on Netflix... but why?!
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending online news.Read More
SARS auto-assessments: Taxpayers are NOT happy. Should the process be reviewed?
Johnstone Makhubu (SARS Chief Revenue Officer) speaks about the timelines between tax refund auto assessments and queries.Read More
Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?
In South Africa, EVs come with a 25% import tax.Read More
Favourite child syndrome: 'It can cultivate a sense of entitlement'
Whether you don’t say it to your kids, your actions could be showing which child is the apple of your eye.Read More
I don't want to push anyone in wrong direction - podcaster on 'public relapse'
Joshua Rubin used his popular 'Wide Awake' podcast to tell his Dad and his fans he'd relapsed after 4 years of sobriety.Read More