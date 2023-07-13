[LISTEN] 'You CAN'T claim from a funeral policy unless waiting period is over'





Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

The harsh reality is that the only thing certain in life is death, and for those that are left to deal with the paper work and logistics, being prepared and well-informed will make coping with it a little easier.

If you've ever lost a loved one you'll know just how expensive death really is, which is why many have chosen to take out a funeral policy to help relieve some of the financial stress.

Every funeral policy has a waiting period from the time that it's been taken out, which is used as somewhat of a safety blanket to ensure that premiums are paid.

Because of this, legally, a claim cannot be made until the waiting period is over.

A six-month waiting period is standard if the individual passed away from natural causes.

If the individual passed away from suicide, the waiting period will be 12 months, says Knowler.

You can't make a claim until that waiting period is up. It seems unfair to the consumer, but they [insurers] are legally entitled to do that. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

