



Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about South Africa and Cape Town's recent title gain as the best places in the world to travel, voted for by readers of The Telegraph in the United Kingdom.

Listen to the conversation below.

As South Africans, we might not always appreciate this country for being a GEM (insert loadshedding woes) but tourists and The Telegraph do.

Friedman reports that almost 30 000 readers of The Telegraph newspaper voted South Africa as their favourite country in the world to visit.

But that wasn't the only win! As DJ Khalid would say... we got ANOTHER ONE!

The Mother City also featured as their favourite city in the world.

According to The Telegraph's 2023 Travel Awards, here's a list of all the countries and cities featured on their 'Top 10 Best Countries and cities in the world to visit' list:

Top 10 best countries

1) South Africa

2) New Zealand

3) Maldives

4) Japan

5) Australia

6) Italy

7) Kenya

8) India

9) Costa Rica

10) Botswana

Top 10 best cities

1) Cape Town

2) Venice

3) Seville

4) Vancouver

5) Rome

6) Florence

7) Rio de Janeiro

8) Sydney

9) Kyoto

10) Dubrovnik

There you have it Mzansi, we're the BEST - isn't it nice to be in the headlines for great things?!

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Brits vote SA and Cape Town best country and city in the world!