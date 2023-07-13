Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.
Many people in Italy are outraged by a judge’s ruling on what constitutes a sexual assault.
According to BBC reports the judge cleared a caretaker at a school, of sexual assault because the assault did not last long enough.
The 66-year-old caretaker allegedly pulled down a 17-year-old girls’ pants, touched her buttocks and grabbed her underwear.
He admitted that he had groped the young girl without her consent but claimed it was just a joke.
A lot of people are not laughing this off.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The judge found that because the groping was under ten seconds it was not considered a crime.
This has led to a trend on social media where users are staring into the camera and groping themselves for ten seconds.
It is very uncomfortable to see people doing that and that’s the point.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
@paolocamilli Lo Stato non dovrebbe proteggere? 🤷🏼♀️ #10secondi #molestie #reato #attualità ♬ suono originale - paolocamilli
It shows how long ten seconds of intrusive behaviour really is.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
@monnienight Dopo 10 secondi posso iniziare a lamentarmi almeno? #10secondi #palpatabreve #bidello #molestia #attualità ♬ оригинальный звук - ayazkyz
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'
