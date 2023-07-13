



Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.

Many people in Italy are outraged by a judge’s ruling on what constitutes a sexual assault.

According to BBC reports the judge cleared a caretaker at a school, of sexual assault because the assault did not last long enough.

The 66-year-old caretaker allegedly pulled down a 17-year-old girls’ pants, touched her buttocks and grabbed her underwear.

He admitted that he had groped the young girl without her consent but claimed it was just a joke.

A lot of people are not laughing this off. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The judge found that because the groping was under ten seconds it was not considered a crime.

This has led to a trend on social media where users are staring into the camera and groping themselves for ten seconds.

It is very uncomfortable to see people doing that and that’s the point. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

It shows how long ten seconds of intrusive behaviour really is. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'