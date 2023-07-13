Tax return coming? Settle your debt before splurging
Africa Melane speaks to Crue Invest director, Gareth Collier about what people should be doing with their tax returns.
Anticipating a major tax return this season? Look at your debt before going on a splurge.
In the last year the cost of living has skyrocketed, forcing more people to take on debt.
It’s a good opportunity, if you are disciplined enough to use that lumpsum to help pay off those unexpected expenses that you might have.Gareth Collier, director – Crue Invest
Pay up your short-term loans as quickly as possible – the shorter the term, the higher the interest rate.
If you haven’t really incurred any debt, it is a great opportunity to further invest in your retirement annuity, if your cash flow allows it.
Often the reason most people will receive a refund is they are making some sort of retirement fund contribution in their personal capacity… further invest [your return] and you’ll actually end up getting another refund next year.Gareth Collier, director – Crue Invest
This can be a major boost to your savings.
Collier adds it is also important to remember that not everyone will receive a tax return, so don’t bank on it just yet.
Refunds are paid to people who have essentially over paid tax.
If you have a side hustle, like a rental property, you need to pay tax on that additional income because its not being deducted monthly from your employer… be aware of that.Gareth Collier, director – Crue Invest
