



Africa Melane speaks to Crue Invest director, Gareth Collier about what people should be doing with their tax returns.

Anticipating a major tax return this season? Look at your debt before going on a splurge.

In the last year the cost of living has skyrocketed, forcing more people to take on debt.

It’s a good opportunity, if you are disciplined enough to use that lumpsum to help pay off those unexpected expenses that you might have. Gareth Collier, director – Crue Invest

Pay up your short-term loans as quickly as possible – the shorter the term, the higher the interest rate.

If you haven’t really incurred any debt, it is a great opportunity to further invest in your retirement annuity, if your cash flow allows it.

Often the reason most people will receive a refund is they are making some sort of retirement fund contribution in their personal capacity… further invest [your return] and you’ll actually end up getting another refund next year. Gareth Collier, director – Crue Invest

This can be a major boost to your savings.

Collier adds it is also important to remember that not everyone will receive a tax return, so don’t bank on it just yet.

Refunds are paid to people who have essentially over paid tax.

If you have a side hustle, like a rental property, you need to pay tax on that additional income because its not being deducted monthly from your employer… be aware of that. Gareth Collier, director – Crue Invest

This article first appeared on 947 : Tax return coming? Settle your debt before splurging