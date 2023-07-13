El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in ne... 14 July 2023 12:04 PM
US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships? The US Trade and Development Agency is partnering with former Vodacom CEO Vuyani Jarana to bring broadband to townships. 14 July 2023 11:51 AM
Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building The man accused of setting fire to parliament, Zandile Mafe, admitted to burning the building in a rant in court on Thursday. 14 July 2023 10:04 AM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life. 14 July 2023 12:24 PM
Looking for work? 3 tips on how social media can help young South Africans Spend all of your time on social media? Why not use it to help you find a job. 14 July 2023 11:36 AM
Need a job? Gauteng Govt needs 8000 youth - you have ONLY today to apply! Gauteng needs drivers, cleaners, receptionists, security managers, artisans, safety officers, electricians, social workers... 14 July 2023 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on? 14 July 2023 10:26 AM
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team. 14 July 2023 9:16 AM
Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions Tennis analyst and promoter Bruce Davidson chats all things Wimbledon finals weekend. 14 July 2023 8:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction. 14 July 2023 12:24 PM
Jeremy Loops and DJ Maphorisa kick off Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup ICYMI Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is back, and you don’t want to miss this lineup! 14 July 2023 9:04 AM
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 9:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression. 14 July 2023 11:40 AM
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever

13 July 2023 3:45 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
El Nino
Heatwave

A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon.

The UN World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has confirmed it: El Niño conditions have arrived and are expected to become moderate to strong as they develop over the coming year. El Niño is the hot phase of a natural fluctuation in the Earth’s climate system (the full name of which is the El Niño–Southern Oscillation, or ENSO) which normally lasts for a couple of years and is happening on top of a long-term trend of human-driven global warming.

This year is already proving hot. Widespread heatwaves have contributed to the hottest June on record, temperatures in parts of the northeast Atlantic were up to 5°C warmer than normal for June and sea ice around Antarctica is 2.5 million square kilometres smaller than average for the time of year, well below any level recorded since 1979.

https://twitter.com/hausfath/status/1675904009985728519?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1675904009985728519%7Ctwgr%5Ed6ec4013820b469e03570933b79694458098192f%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftheconversation.com%2Fwhat-el-nino-means-for-the-worlds-perilous-climate-tipping-points-209083

This El Niño event is just getting started and so is only partially responsible for these recent extremes. But with global average temperatures already high this year, El Niño strengthening into next year could make 2024 the hottest year on record. El Niño can add up to 0.2°C to global temperatures.

The WMO says it is now very likely that the Earth’s temperature will temporarily exceed 1.5°C above the pre-industrial average by 2027. This is the temperature limit world leaders promised to strive to limit long-term warming to when they signed the Paris Agreement in 2015. Beyond it, scientists predict the impacts of climate change will rapidly escalate.

These impacts could include the triggering of climate tipping points: self-sustaining shifts in the climate system that lock in devastating changes once critical warming levels are passed. An example is the West Antarctic ice sheet, the irreversible collapse of which could be triggered once warming seawater causes it to retreat back in to the deep submarine basin it sits in, eventually adding up to 3 metres to global sea-level rise. Tipping points can also lock in extra global warming by amplifying greenhouse gas emissions from natural sources.

Recent research I led judged that several of these climate tipping points become likely beyond 1.5°C and can’t be ruled out even at current warming of around 1.2°C. So could record global heat turbo-charged by El Niño over the coming years bring these tipping thresholds within reach?

Short-term heat extremes will continue to destabilise systems like coral reefs and the Amazon rainforest which are thought to be vulnerable to tipping. Some smaller ecosystems may tip too, but probably not over the thousands of kilometres necessary to count as a climate tipping point. The retreat of sea ice near the Antarctic peninsula suggests more warmth is reaching parts of the West Antarctic ice sheet too, which could tip even at current warming levels. However, most scientists don’t expect the world to reach a slew of climate tipping points if El Niño causes the world to cross 1.5°C briefly.

The outcome for tipping points

Our estimates for climate tipping point thresholds are based on what would happen if global warming stayed at that level for many years. So a tipping threshold that is estimated to lie at 1.5°C won’t have been reached until global temperatures average 1.5°C for around a decade. Similarly, the Paris Agreement’s lower limit will not be bust upon first contact with 1.5°C – it’s the long-term average rather than a given year (or day) that counts.

The wide ranges over which particular tipping points are estimated to lie mean that we can’t say for sure exactly when tipping becomes inevitable, only that tipping becomes more likely with every fraction of warming within that range. Some systems, like ice sheets, are slow to respond to global warming and may have a window in which conditions can temporarily exceed the critical threshold for a few decades. This offers a chance for warming to be brought below it again before the system is guaranteed to tip over into a new state.

Some commentators worry that recent temperature and sea ice extremes might themselves be the result of tipping points approaching. This is because some complex systems are thought to “flicker” when under stress, briefly jumping to a new state and back again before they permanently tip over. It’s even been suggested that recent extremes might be evidence that tipping is already underway.

Flickering before tipping is possible, but systems like Antarctic sea ice or ocean currents aren’t known to behave this way.

Rather than an unforeseen tipping point approaching, the dramatic extremes in temperature and sea ice extent are best explained as natural variability on top of long-term warming. In other words, they sit within a natural range that is rapidly shifting upwards as a result of global warming. Emissions of sunlight-reflecting aerosols from shipping also fell sharply with new regulations in 2020. These blocked a small amount of warming which is now starting to reappear.

Broken temperature records during an El Niño event are a symptom of underlying global warming, and it’s this long-term warming which will ultimately trigger climate tipping points, especially once the global average passes 1.5°C. An El Niño event will help destabilise some systems, which could tip if they are smaller or respond quickly.

For example, when average warming reaches around 1.5°C, a future strong El Niño temporarily pushing the world’s average temperature to 1.7°C could cause some coral reefs to start dying off before a cooling La Niña arrives. The same could happen during this El Niño if the tipping thresholds for coral reefs happen to lie towards the bottom of their estimated range. However, lower-end climate tipping point thresholds are less likely. For other systems that respond more slowly to warming like ice sheets, the subsequent La Niña should (temporarily) balance things out.

© weyo/123rf.com
© weyo/123rf.com

So, it’s unlikely, but not impossible, that this new El Niño event will directly trigger climate tipping points. Instead, coming El Niño events combined with human-driven global warming will continue to break temperature records, and the chance of tipping points being crossed will continue to grow as long-term warming proceeds.

Increasing global warming by continuing to burn fossil fuels will also make future El Niño events more intense. Modelling suggests this may already be happening. Yet more motivation, if it were needed, to cut greenhouse gas emissions as rapidly as possible to limit their damage.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

Written by David Armstrong McKay: Researcher in Earth System Resilience, Stockholm University

The Conversation

RELATED: El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared




13 July 2023 3:45 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
El Nino
Heatwave

More from World

Flag of NATO / Wikimedia commons: FinnishGovernment

Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters

14 July 2023 11:40 AM

Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'

13 July 2023 1:01 PM

An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH

13 July 2023 10:45 AM

July is, so far, the hottest month EVER recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kosmos111/123rf.com

Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination

12 July 2023 10:49 PM

Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finnish far-right finance minister accused of racist online comments. Wikimedia Commons: FinnishGovernment

Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface

12 July 2023 4:16 PM

Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine

12 July 2023 2:42 PM

Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Wolfgang Lucht from Pixabay

Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats

12 July 2023 1:26 PM

There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Leslie Van Houten arrives at the Criminal Courts Building in Los Angeles in 1976 for a rearraignment and hearing on setting a new trial date for her role in the LaBianca murders. Picture: John Malmin, Los Angeles Times, via Wikimedia Commons

Manson cult follower Leslie van Houten released from prison after half a century

12 July 2023 12:39 PM

Leslie van Houten, a follower of the infamous cult leader Charles Manson, has been released from prison after 50 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Toshodaiji Temple. Picture: Saigen Jiro via Wikimedia Commons

ANOTHER tourist has been accused of vandalising an ancient monument

12 July 2023 11:08 AM

A Canandian teenager has been accused of vandalising a 1,200 year old temple in Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meeting with Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed/ Wikimedia Commons: The Kremlin, Moscow

An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS

12 July 2023 10:47 AM

The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders

Local

Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions

Sport Lifestyle

3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks

Local

EWN Highlights

Neighbours' attempts at extinguishing deadly Mamelodi blaze hampered by dry taps

14 July 2023 2:16 PM

‘You can never consent to an illegality': Magudumana's lawyer tells court

14 July 2023 1:56 PM

Truck arson: Motorists cautioned to expect delays on N3 amid road repairs

14 July 2023 1:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA