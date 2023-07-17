How Momentum Multiply’s Innovative Tech Supports Members’ Journey To Wellness

Streaming issues? Report here
bongani-show-cardjpg bongani-show-cardjpg
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board. 18 July 2023 10:04 PM
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries. 18 July 2023 8:40 PM
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment. 18 July 2023 4:53 PM
View all Local
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
Govt fears a war with Russia if Putin arrested in SA, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government had already approached the ICC to register its concerns. 18 July 2023 2:58 PM
Lamola issues stern warning to UN over credibility of ICC Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's remarks come as the South African government finds itself in a quandary over how to treat an arre... 18 July 2023 2:39 PM
View all Politics
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance. 18 July 2023 1:23 PM
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson! The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know. 18 July 2023 8:05 AM
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists. 17 July 2023 8:39 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023 The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows: 19 July 2023 6:01 AM
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board. 18 July 2023 10:04 PM
Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef Kirsten Vieira started gourmet pet food company Pup Chef to save her own dog's life after he underwent major stomach surgeries. 18 July 2023 8:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August. 18 July 2023 8:35 PM
Bafana Bafana fitness trainer Kelvin Mandla Dlomo gives insight into his career Dlomo was part of the backroom staff for Bafana Bafana at the recently concluded COSAFA Cup. 18 July 2023 8:16 PM
Simoné Kruger closes the World Para Champs with discus world record & gold medal The 18-year-old rewrote history in the F38 discus event, setting a new world record with a throw of 38.1m to snatch the gold medal... 18 July 2023 3:12 PM
View all Sport
'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) passes away The actor reportedly died of a heart attack. 19 July 2023 8:13 AM
WILL.I.AM and Britney B*! Spears teases new music after 10 years Will.I.Am and Britney Spears collab for a single after a decade. This is Spears' first release since her conservatorship ban. 18 July 2023 1:45 PM
Modern Family icon Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years The news comes after Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy without Manganiello or a wedding ring. 18 July 2023 11:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Iconic: Take a tour of the world’s biggest cruise ship When completed, the Royal Caribbean's 'Icon of the Seas' will steal the title of the largest cruise ship in the world. 18 July 2023 2:55 PM
Sailor and his dog rescued after months stranded at sea An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued after being lost at sea for three months. 18 July 2023 2:37 PM
China's 'full-time children' trend result of burnout and slow employment 'Full time children' is a growing trend in China because they need a break from exhausting work lives and slow employment. 18 July 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world' News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergenc... 18 July 2023 8:19 PM
On what would have been Madiba’s 105th birthday, is Mandela Day getting old? Mandela Day is a day about giving back to the community, but now that it's here, many people might not be feeling the spirit. 18 July 2023 6:32 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

How Momentum Multiply’s Innovative Tech Supports Members’ Journey To Wellness

* 17 July 2023 1:47 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels & Sponsored Content
Tags:
Healthy lifestyle
Momentum
Momentum Multiply
affordable healthcare

John Perlman speaks to Momentum Multiply about their data-driven insights and tech solutions for improved wellness.

In our recent conversations with Momentum Multiply, we learned how their incentivised wellness program can enhance people’s holistic well-being, the 5 pillars of wellness, and how they’re making premium healthcare more affordable.

Last week, on 702 Drive with John Perlman, we were joined by Márcia Eugenio, Momentum Multiply’s Head of Incentivised Wellness, who explained how all these benefits and perks co-exist and are propelled by their innovative technological solutions.

“As part of our goal to improve health,” Eugenio says. “We’ve introduced a digital tool, which is really the first of its kind in the wellness rewards category. And the intent is trying to help our members with health tracking through digital health-screening functionality.”

Listen to the full interview below.

Offering access to a digital coach, cashback rewards on both your active and rest days, as well as expert fitness and health assessments, the Multiply Inspire and Multiply Engage programmes allow members to progress in their wellness journey in ways they never expected. The Multiply App simplifies the process by putting members’ holistic well-being at their fingertips.

Once members are logged into the app, they’re able to do a facial scan on the app and get a Healthy Heart Score – a measure used to assess heart and overall health.

It’s quick and effective. It gives you instant results on your vitals like your heart rate, blood pressure, and stress level. And the results are delivered in two minutes.

Márcia Eugenio, Head of Incentivised Wellness, Momentum Multiply

This new feature, we believe, will aid our members in getting a better understanding of their health metrics and risks quickly and effectively and hopefully enable them to make better choices.

Marcia Eugenio, Head of Multiply Incentivised Wellness for Momentum Health Solutions.

A key new app feature is Recharge Dayz, which assesses users’ readiness to face the day. This highlights the importance of a good night’s sleep.

The Multiply App unlocks an ecosystem and access to tools and research important to empower and boost holistic wellness. Visit their website to learn more about their latest advancements in health and wellness to help you live life multiplied.




* 17 July 2023 1:47 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels & Sponsored Content
Tags:
Healthy lifestyle
Momentum
Momentum Multiply
affordable healthcare

More from Health & Fitness

FILE: Research leaders at the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) have set out to gauge the safety and efficacy of using antibodies of COVID-19 patients who’ve recovered, to treat those currently hospitalised with moderate to severe forms of the disease. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

Is new 'blood washing' treatment giving false hope to those with long Covid?

18 July 2023 3:20 PM

As of yet, there is no evidence to prove that blood washing successfully treats long Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hear us out... this is why you should take a walk with us!

17 July 2023 4:37 PM

Walking the Talk is good for everyone. But in case you forgot, here are just 10 benefits of outdoor exercise...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Psychedelic therapy: It’s more than just a ‘trip’

16 July 2023 8:51 AM

Psychedelic compounds are said to help with depression, anxiety and trauma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sleep Disturbances: ‘Sleep deprivation has become the norm for many people’

15 July 2023 1:21 PM

“When you don't get enough sleep, it means you are not getting enough repair and replenishments in your body.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Sorapop Udomsri/ 123rf.com

Go AWOL... at this affordable outdoor fitness experience

12 July 2023 11:21 AM

Anton Slabbert, a fitness instructor at AWOL (A Way of Life) speaks about this outdoor fitness experience based in Camps Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ground-Breaking Gynaecological Device FlexiGyn/ Youtube: Chris K

[WATCH] Introducing FlexiGyn™: The ground-breaking gynaecological device

11 July 2023 4:23 PM

The award-winning device has made gynaecological care accessible to girls and women across Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Momentum Multiply helps their members stretch the Rand

11 July 2023 3:25 PM

John Perlman speaks to Momentum Multiply about how they enable their members to save more in today’s financial climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

UV nail dryers used in gel manicures could increase risk of skin cancer

9 July 2023 9:55 AM

A new study suggests that UV-nail polish dryers, similar to tanning beds, may increase the risk of early-onset skin cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Understanding Long COVID: One in 10 people could be affected

8 July 2023 11:22 AM

The WHO says there are more than 200 different symptoms of Long COVID.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Pranidchakan Boonrom

Is IV therapy worth the hype?

5 July 2023 10:40 AM

Jan Van Zyl from MobivIVe talks about all things IV therapy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'

Local Business

Arresting Putin would mire peace brokering between Russia & Ukraine - Ramaphosa

Local Politics

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa on newly-unveiled Madiba statues in Mthatha, Qunu: 'Beacons of hope’

19 July 2023 8:54 AM

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023

19 July 2023 8:01 AM

South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China

18 July 2023 10:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA