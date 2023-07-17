How Momentum Multiply’s Innovative Tech Supports Members’ Journey To Wellness





In our recent conversations with Momentum Multiply, we learned how their incentivised wellness program can enhance people’s holistic well-being, the 5 pillars of wellness, and how they’re making premium healthcare more affordable.

Last week, on 702 Drive with John Perlman, we were joined by Márcia Eugenio, Momentum Multiply’s Head of Incentivised Wellness, who explained how all these benefits and perks co-exist and are propelled by their innovative technological solutions.

“As part of our goal to improve health,” Eugenio says. “We’ve introduced a digital tool, which is really the first of its kind in the wellness rewards category. And the intent is trying to help our members with health tracking through digital health-screening functionality.”

Offering access to a digital coach, cashback rewards on both your active and rest days, as well as expert fitness and health assessments, the Multiply Inspire and Multiply Engage programmes allow members to progress in their wellness journey in ways they never expected. The Multiply App simplifies the process by putting members’ holistic well-being at their fingertips.

Once members are logged into the app, they’re able to do a facial scan on the app and get a Healthy Heart Score – a measure used to assess heart and overall health.

It’s quick and effective. It gives you instant results on your vitals like your heart rate, blood pressure, and stress level. And the results are delivered in two minutes. Márcia Eugenio, Head of Incentivised Wellness, Momentum Multiply

This new feature, we believe, will aid our members in getting a better understanding of their health metrics and risks quickly and effectively and hopefully enable them to make better choices. Marcia Eugenio, Head of Multiply Incentivised Wellness for Momentum Health Solutions.

A key new app feature is Recharge Dayz, which assesses users’ readiness to face the day. This highlights the importance of a good night’s sleep.

The Multiply App unlocks an ecosystem and access to tools and research important to empower and boost holistic wellness.