Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital.
- The rand rallied on Thursday amid lower-than-expected US inflation numbers
- The currency broke through the R18/$ level in morning trade for the first time in just over three months
- However this could be short-lived warns Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar
The rand broke through the R18/$ level in Thursday morning trade - the first time in just over three months.
RELATED: Rand slumps to 3-year low amid loadshedding, grid collapse fears
The dollar pulled back on better-than-expected US inflation numbers which could signal a slowdown in interest rate hikes.
Wednesday's news that consumer price inflation (CPI) in the US eased to 3% was followed on Thursday by a drop in producer price index (PPI) numbers.
RELATED: US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates?
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Nolan Wapenaar, co-chief Investment officer at Anchor Capital.
There are probably still a few twists and turns ahead in the road before the inflation issue is resolved in the US, Wapenaar cautions.
The numbers that came out... were like water on parched earth because the markets have been so devoid of good news on the inflation front that this was received with great excitement. The point we would make is that the 3% inflation is headline inflation.Nolan Wapenaar, Co-chief Investment Officer - Anchor Capital
If you look deeper into the numbers, core inflation in the US for example is still running at 4.8%. What that's basically saying is that your more volatile items like fuel costs and food costs have come down quite dramatically over the last year, but there are still underlying inflation problems in the US economy and that will worry the US Reserve.Nolan Wapenaar, Co-chief Investment Officer - Anchor Capital
Wapenaar feels it's plausible that we could see the rand weaken above 18 to the dollar, potentially to the mid-18s.
We just published our asset allocation navigator and our view is that in 12 months' time the rand is closer to 17.50, so longer term there's a good propensity for it to recover some lost ground but in the short term we're not into the plain sailing as of yet.Nolan Wapenaar, Co-chief Investment Officer - Anchor Capital
For more detail, listen to the audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar
More from Business
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.Read More
[LISTEN] 'What happened to the price-per-unit label on Pick n Pay products?'
Believe it or not, it doesn't go against the Consumer Protection Act.Read More
NSFAS puts systems in place to stop students falsifying info on applications
A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding.Read More
South Africa, prepare for 'advanced loadshedding levels' until early August
After a period of slight relief, loadshedding stages four and six have returned.Read More
US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates?
Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rate hike cycle in the US and in SA.Read More
Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination
Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.Read More
El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More
More from Local
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships?
The US Trade and Development Agency is partnering with former Vodacom CEO Vuyani Jarana to bring broadband to townships.Read More
Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building
The man accused of setting fire to parliament, Zandile Mafe, admitted to burning the building in a rant in court on Thursday.Read More
Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen
The Constitutional Court has ruled that Jacob Zuma must return to prison and the DA is calling for his voluntary surrender.Read More
Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders
The Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the SCA ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to prison.Read More
3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks
All the suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property and will appear in court on Monday.Read More
BRICS Summit: All 5 heads of State to attend in person
There has been speculation that August’s BRICS Summit would take place virtually amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant from the ICC, but Ramaphosa said that the event would happen in person.Read More
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More