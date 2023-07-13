'I almost joined Kaizer Chiefs,' says former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant





Robert Marawa speaks to Zambia national team coach, Avram Grant.

Former Chelsea and West Ham United coach, Avram Grant has revealed that he almost joined Kaizer Chiefs a few years ago, before other commitments scuppered a move to Naturena.

Grant is the current coach of the Zambia national team, where he's observing the team in their COSAFA Cup campaign taking place in Durban.

Zambia will face hosts South Africa in the semifinal on Friday evening.

The 68-year-old Israeli-born manager, who lead Chelsea to the The UEFA Champions League final in 2008, told Robert Marawa on #MSW that a move to Naturena was on the cards.

I love this country, it’s not my first time but I love it every time I come here. I almost signed for Kaizer Chiefs 5 years ago but football like life is unpredictable. I didn’t think that a few years ago I would be here and when I was in Israel I didn’t think I would be in England. Avram Grant, Zambia National Team Coach

My agent offered me to come to Chiefs and I checked everything but I am an advisor for other companies and was busy doing other things in that sphere. What happened in the past must stay in the past but I don’t live in the past and the past is for memories and learning lessons. Avram Grant, Zambia National Team Coach

Having also coached the Ghana national team, Grant is no stranger to African football and added that it is on the rise but there are still key areas that need improvement.

What I said to the head of CAF and Gianni Infantino [FIFA President], there is a lot of good things in Africa. Nobody has enough talent to rely on talent alone. If you bring the good things from Europe to Africa, every World Cup there will be at least one team in the semifinal of the World Cup. Avram Grant, Zambia National Team Coach

The pitches need to improve and things around the football need to improve as well. Africa can be leading in football if things mix together. Football is not only about talent, but that’s not a problem in Africa, there is talent everywhere but what you do with the talent and how you develop that is important. There is also a lack of courses for African coaches and football is developing a lot so you need to keep up with that. Avram Grant, Zambia National Team Coach

There is a lot of improvement but there is a gap in all Africa, I like the talent and the passion that I see here though. On the pitch there is a lot of improvement but off the pitch there can be better steps. Avram Grant, Zambia National Team Coach

