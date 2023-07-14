



JOHANNESBURG - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the torching of trucks over the past five days.

The police said he was arrested in Emalahleni on Thursday night.

The first suspect was arrested on a farm in Piet Retief with the assistance of a private security firm and the other in Ermelo.

All the suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property and will appear in court on Monday.

The police's Athlenda Mathe explained: “Police are still hot on the heels of most suspects – which involve the ringleaders of these sporadic incidents. We continue with our high-density operations through roadblocks, stop and searching and the tracing the operations of these wanted suspects.”

'MY FUTURE IS SIX FEET UNDERGROUND, I AM SCARED' - SAYS TRUCK DRIVER

Meanwhile, a South African truck driver said he feared for his life after his truck was torched on the N2, outside Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, the driver - who spoke anonymously - recalled how the suspects threw a rock on his passenger window before blinding him with what he suspects was pepper spray.

His truck is just one of 21 that have been set alight in a spate of brazen attacks in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng since Saturday.

The father of four said someone stoned the passenger window of his truck, adding that he was partially blind thereafter.

“I became blind. I couldn’t see what was going on and then I opened my door and ran.”

He said the government failed truck drivers, adding that urgent intervention was foremost for the freight industry.

“I am not feeling okay at all. That’s why I am telling you that our president has to pull up his socks and fix this thing. Our industry there is no future. My future is six feet underground because now I am scared. That thing that happened to me is very scary.”

This article first appeared on EWN : 3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks