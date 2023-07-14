Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions
Africa Melane speaks to Bruce Davidson, a tennis analyst and promoter, about what promises to be an 'explosive' Wimbledon finals weekend.
Listen to Davidson's predictions below.
The final four in gentlemen's singles this weekend sees two matches as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Danill Medvedev while Novak Djokovic plays against Jannik Sinner.
Who'll come out tops?
Davidson's prediction for the gentleman's singles sees Alcaraz at the top.
The tennis analyst says the match between Alcaraz and Medvedev will be "explosive" since Alcaraz is known as the "youngest ever world number one" and hasn't lost a match this year. Davidson also notes that Alcaraz is great on grass so he's in his element - provided that he gets enough serves in right from the start.
Davidson says Alcaraz and Medvedev played against each other in 2021 so they are familiar will each other's styles.
RELATED: WIMBLEDON TO USE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR COMMENTATING CHAMPIONSHIPS
However, says Davidson, Medvedev is a "consistent ball striker" with a powerful serve and is an octopus-style tennis player - it's not elegant to watch but he's out there to prove a point."
The other semi-final match sees tennis alum and legend Novak Djokovic take on Jannik Sinner.
Djokovic is on a winning streak and is one match away from record-breaking titles - will this event take him there?
The tennis analyst warns not to underestimate Sinner since he's experienced with Djokovic's style after playing against him in a match last year.
Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic takes on Tunisian Ons Jabeur in the ladies' singles finals
Who'll win this one?
Davidson gives credit to Vondrousova who is "a star in the making" and predicts that she's going to give Jabeur a run for her tennis balls.
The tennis pro says Jabeur might have that "edge" to win Wimbledon which will be great for African tennis.
RELATED: [WATCH] Oil protester causes a racket at Wimbledon
Whichever way the ball bounces, it's going to be an incredible and interesting weekend of tennis.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Flickr_-_Carine06_-_Novak_Djokovic_(2).jpg
More from Sport
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry
The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on?Read More
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach
Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team.Read More
'I almost joined Kaizer Chiefs,' says former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant
Grant is currently the coach of the Zambia national team.Read More
'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala
'The Team of Choice' suffered relegation from the Premiership last season.Read More
[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more
Neil Manthorpe talks about cricket in America as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas.Read More
'War made me stronger' - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on her amazing Wimbledon run
Elina Svitolina had a sensational victory against world number one Iga Świątek to secure her place in the semi-finals.Read More
Burnley & Bafana striker, Lyle Foster, opens up about his battle with depression
The 22-year-old is preparing for his first season in the Premier League with Burnley FC.Read More
'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection
The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland.Read More
Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test
Etzebeth's father, Harry, passed away following a battle with cancer.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love
In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life.Read More
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
Looking for work? 3 tips on how social media can help young South Africans
Spend all of your time on social media? Why not use it to help you find a job.Read More
Need a job? Gauteng Govt needs 8000 youth - you have ONLY today to apply!
Gauteng needs drivers, cleaners, receptionists, security managers, artisans, safety officers, electricians, social workers...Read More
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.Read More
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat
The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia.Read More
South Africa and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs are intertwined
Denied access to legal sources of income and other human capital, marginal populations turn to the streets and to violence.Read More
Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter
It typically causes a mild chest infection, but it can cause life-threatening illness, such as brain swelling.Read More
Chinese Invasion: Five Chinese car brands set to conquer SA
Haval and Chery aren't the only Chinese brands looking to take over the South African market.Read More