Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders
Africa Melane speaks with Benedict Phiri, Managing Director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel.
The highest court in the land has upheld the ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to jail after he was released on medical parole.
Phiri says that, according to this judgement, Zuma has not completed his sentence.
That means Mr Zuma has to go back to the Estcourt Correctional Centre.Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Zuma served eight weeks of his fifteen-month sentence before his release and upon his return his sentence will continue running from that time, starting on his ninth week behind bars.
Phiri says that correctional services should be reaching out to Zuma and his lawyers on Friday to start making arrangements.
He adds that this must happen as soon as possible, and all parties have to comply with the court order.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation say the former president will not go back to jail, but Phiri says they are entirely incorrect.
You have all three levels of the high courts in this country sending Mr Zuma back to jail and if he decides to act against that it will be a blatant decision not to obey court orders.Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
It is certainly worrying that his foundation is already looking to not give effect to the order. I would hope that he could actually step in and, for a change, give effect to the laws of the country.Benedict Phiri, Managing Director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Listen to the interview for more.
RELATED: Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders
More from Local
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships?
The US Trade and Development Agency is partnering with former Vodacom CEO Vuyani Jarana to bring broadband to townships.Read More
Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building
The man accused of setting fire to parliament, Zandile Mafe, admitted to burning the building in a rant in court on Thursday.Read More
Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen
The Constitutional Court has ruled that Jacob Zuma must return to prison and the DA is calling for his voluntary surrender.Read More
3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks
All the suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property and will appear in court on Monday.Read More
BRICS Summit: All 5 heads of State to attend in person
There has been speculation that August’s BRICS Summit would take place virtually amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant from the ICC, but Ramaphosa said that the event would happen in person.Read More
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.Read More