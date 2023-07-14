Jeremy Loops and DJ Maphorisa kick off Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup





Just in case you have been living under a rock, Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is BACK and better than ever!

The first round of artists on the stellar lineup has been announced, and needless to say, you don't want to miss this one.

Joburg’s favourite music festival is bringing South Africa’s biggest artists together all under the beautiful spring sky at Crocodile Creek on 2 September.

Kicking off this year’s lineup is… 🥁🥁🥁

🎤 Artist announcement for @samsungmobilesa #Galaxy947JoburgDay:



💥 Special Star & Hometalk hitmakers, Mango Groove, will take to the stage with some of their hits & are ready to create new memories.



🗓️Saturday 2 September

🏟️Crocodile Creek

🎟️ https://t.co/1sEoPiTw3N pic.twitter.com/IH4icHUkd ' 947 Music.Life (@947) July 14, 2023

🎤 Artist announcement for @samsungmobilesa #Galaxy947JoburgDay:



💥 DJ, record producer & songwriter @DjMaphorisa will get the crowd singing along & dancing to his massive hits under the spring sky.



🗓️Saturday 2 September

🏟️Crocodile Creek

🎟️ https://t.co/1sEoPiTw3N pic.twitter.com/yhTm9J6uPZ ' 947 Music.Life (@947) July 14, 2023

The fun doesn’t stop there, more artists will be announced soon.

Tickets for Galaxy 947 Joburg Day are still available on Ticketpro at www.ticketpro.co.za

Get’s get the party started!

