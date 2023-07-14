Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen
Lester Kiewit speaks with John Steenhuisen, Leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
Former president Jacob Zuma served only eight weeks of his fifteen-month sentence before being released on medical parole.
Now, the courts have found he must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence.
RELATED: Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders
Steenhuisen says that there is no reason Zuma should not be in a correctional services facility as his medical parole was found to be irrational and set aside.
Therefore, any time he spent on medical parole should not count towards time served.
He adds that this case sets a very important precedent with regard to medical parole, especially concerning high-profile arrests likely to come from the Zondo Commission.
What this judgement has also done now is shut the escape hatch. Never again will this process be abused to keep… those involved in corruption free from the consequences of their misdeeds.John Steenhuisen, DA Leader
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Zuma judgement has 'shut the escape hatch' on medical parole abuse: Steenhuisen
More from Local
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships?
The US Trade and Development Agency is partnering with former Vodacom CEO Vuyani Jarana to bring broadband to townships.Read More
Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building
The man accused of setting fire to parliament, Zandile Mafe, admitted to burning the building in a rant in court on Thursday.Read More
Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders
The Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the SCA ruling that former president Jacob Zuma must return to prison.Read More
3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks
All the suspects face a charge of malicious damage to property and will appear in court on Monday.Read More
BRICS Summit: All 5 heads of State to attend in person
There has been speculation that August’s BRICS Summit would take place virtually amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arrest warrant from the ICC, but Ramaphosa said that the event would happen in person.Read More
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise!
The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richly for their stellar service.Read More
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should
The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison.Read More
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.Read More