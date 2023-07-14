Need a job? Gauteng Govt needs 8000 youth - you have ONLY today to apply!
Applications for the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Nasi Ispani (here is a job) employment campaign close today (14 July).
The recruitment drive is on a mission to employ over 8000 youth across several sectors in the province.
Available posts include drivers, cleaners, receptionists, security managers, artisans, safety officers, electricians, social workers and even engineers.
The campaign kicked off on Youth Day (16 June) with the aim of addressing South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis.
RELATED: Nasi Spani: Hundreds queue to apply for government jobs in Gauteng
All South Africans who are unemployed and meet the requirement for the positions available are welcome to apply.
Make sure that you have all the required documents before starting the application process.
Visit the Gauteng Provincial website at https://jobs.gauteng.gov.za/ for more information on how you can apply.
This article first appeared on 947 : Need a job? Gauteng Govt needs 8000 youth - you have ONLY today to apply!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55542863_portrait-of-a-young-black-man-using-laptop-computer-at-home.html
