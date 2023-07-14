



Lester Kiewit speaks with attorney William Booth.

On Thursday, Mafe disrupted court proceedings in the Cape High Court and said he did in fact burn the Parliament building and would do so again unless it was moved to Pretoria or Bloemfontein.

He was at a pre-trial appearance and was not under oath at the time.

He has been accused of terrorism and arson, amongst other charges, and has been in custody since January 2022.

Booth says that while this rant might not amount to a formal admission of facts, it can be used by the prosecution later on in the hearing, and he can be cross-examined on it.

He says that it is unusual that the legal representative did not intervene and ask for the matter to be adjourned when the Mafe started saying these things.

It would have been an unexpected outburst as far as the legal representative is concerned. William Booth, Legal Expert/Attorney

Booth says the outburst raises questions about Mafe’s mental health.

Zandile Mafe, who is accused of starting the fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber and torched sections of the Old Assembly building, appeared in the Western Cape High Court on 13 July 2023. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

His outburst must be looked at in light of his mental health issues as well. William Booth, Legal Expert/Attorney

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building