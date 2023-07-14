Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry
It's a tale as old as time... the Springboks vs All Blacks - who'll win?
The Rugby Championship is underway with New Zealand and South Africa easily winning their opening matches against Argentina and Australia respectively.
Only one Rugby Championship Test between the two teams is scheduled this year, and it's happening tomorrow. The teams will play a historic non-World Cup Test at Twickenham as part of their tournament preparation for the World Cup in France in August this year.
According to the Springboks' Instagram page... they are ready to face their long-time rivals, the All Blacks.
But... so are the All Blacks.
Take a look at these highlights - we think both teams are equally matched.
GO BOKKE!!!
This article first appeared on KFM : Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry
Source : Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
More from Sport
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach
Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team.Read More
Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions
Tennis analyst and promoter Bruce Davidson chats all things Wimbledon finals weekend.Read More
'I almost joined Kaizer Chiefs,' says former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant
Grant is currently the coach of the Zambia national team.Read More
'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala
'The Team of Choice' suffered relegation from the Premiership last season.Read More
[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more
Neil Manthorpe talks about cricket in America as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas.Read More
'War made me stronger' - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on her amazing Wimbledon run
Elina Svitolina had a sensational victory against world number one Iga Świątek to secure her place in the semi-finals.Read More
Burnley & Bafana striker, Lyle Foster, opens up about his battle with depression
The 22-year-old is preparing for his first season in the Premier League with Burnley FC.Read More
'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection
The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland.Read More
Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test
Etzebeth's father, Harry, passed away following a battle with cancer.Read More