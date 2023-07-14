Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in ne... 14 July 2023 12:04 PM
US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships? The US Trade and Development Agency is partnering with former Vodacom CEO Vuyani Jarana to bring broadband to townships. 14 July 2023 11:51 AM
Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building The man accused of setting fire to parliament, Zandile Mafe, admitted to burning the building in a rant in court on Thursday. 14 July 2023 10:04 AM
View all Local
Why Zuma might not return to jail despite ConCourt ruling that he should The Constitutional Court has dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that Jacob Zuma must go back to prison... 13 July 2023 9:11 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
View all Politics
R10 000 tip: Coffee shop empowering deaf community gets a huge surprise! The waitrons at I Love Coffee in Cape Town are looking forward to getting beautiful new uniforms after patrons rewarded them richl... 13 July 2023 10:02 PM
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life. 14 July 2023 12:24 PM
Looking for work? 3 tips on how social media can help young South Africans Spend all of your time on social media? Why not use it to help you find a job. 14 July 2023 11:36 AM
Need a job? Gauteng Govt needs 8000 youth - you have ONLY today to apply! Gauteng needs drivers, cleaners, receptionists, security managers, artisans, safety officers, electricians, social workers... 14 July 2023 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks and All Blacks renew rugby's ULTIMATE rivalry The long-time rivals will go head to head on Saturday at 9.05 am in Auckland. Who are you betting on? 14 July 2023 10:26 AM
Former Kaizer Chiefs star Patrick Mabedi determined to prove himself as a coach Mabedi is the interim coach of the Malawi national team. 14 July 2023 9:16 AM
Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions Tennis analyst and promoter Bruce Davidson chats all things Wimbledon finals weekend. 14 July 2023 8:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction. 14 July 2023 12:24 PM
Jeremy Loops and DJ Maphorisa kick off Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup ICYMI Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is back, and you don’t want to miss this lineup! 14 July 2023 9:04 AM
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 9:20 PM
View all Entertainment
Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression. 14 July 2023 11:40 AM
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters

14 July 2023 11:40 AM
by The Conversation

Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression.

Article by Jan Ruzicka, Lecturer in Security Studies at Aberystwyth University and Gerald Hughes, Reader in Military History and Intelligence Studies in the Department of International Politics and Aberystwyth University.

As Nato leaders meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss Ukraine’s future within the alliance, it’s worth considering how the current discussions compare to the beginnings of the organisation.

Military alliances arise from shared interests and values. It remains the case, however, that an external threat is often necessary to crystalise a firm understanding of what these interests and values are. In the absence of a threat, nations in alliance may find it all too easy to become complacent and pursue individual rather than collective goals.

Russia’s continuing war with Ukraine reminds us why Nato was formed in 1949 – in response to Soviet aggression.

The 1948-49 Berlin airlift (when the western allies flew essential supplies into the city while the Soviets blocked other access) became a symbol of the western resolve in the early stages of the cold war.

When the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin launched the Berlin blockade, his goal was not just to cut off the western sectors of the city, but, crucially, to further Soviet interests in Germany. This was in line with a wider objective of establishing communist governments across Europe and fundamentally reshaping the balance of power between the US and the Soviet Union.

With the Soviet Union stirring up trouble all over Europe (and beyond), only a collective security organisation offered a prospect of joint defence. In April 1949, just as the Berlin blockade was nearing its end, the North Atlantic Treaty was signed in Washington DC to keep peace in Europe. Lord Ismay, the first secretary-general of Nato, said the way to achieve this was to “keep the Americans in, the Russians out, and the Germans down”.

Berlin blockade prompts alliance

As with the Berlin blockade and the wider Soviet expansion in the 1940s, today’s alliance must deal with Russia’s aggression on its borders. Consequently, Nato must decide and prepare how to deal with Russia in the years ahead.

The Russian aggression has produced a new wave of Nato membership demands. Finland is already in, having become the alliance’s 31st member earlier this year. Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg confirmed on the first day of the Vilnius summit that Turkey has now withdrawn its objections and so Sweden will soon follow suit.

These two additions are important for the alliance’s north-eastern wing, but they are overshadowed by the question of Ukraine’s future place in Nato.

Nato members discuss the future of the alliance at a meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania / Screenshot from The Conversation
Nato members discuss the future of the alliance at a meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania / Screenshot from The Conversation

Some states have spoken forcefully in Ukraine’s favour. UK defence secretary Ben Wallace has argued that Ukraine should be allowed to swiftly join the alliance without hitting some of the usual benchmarks. Poland and the Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) have advocated for an unambiguous timeline that would give Ukraine greater certainty about its future Nato prospects.

Former chairman of the Nato military committee and current president of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, has stressed that a clear prospect of Nato membership would be “the light at the end of the tunnel” that Ukraine needs to be able to see.

Other members have been more circumspect. Nothing decisive can happen within the alliance without the approval of the US. On the subject of Ukraine, US president Joe Biden said just a few days before the summit: “I don’t think it’s ready for membership in NATO.”

Such a position is perhaps somewhat puzzling given that the US has provided by far the most extensive military assistance to Ukraine. In early July, President Biden ordered and publicly defended sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite protests from human rights groups and the US Congress. (Russia has used cluster munitions in the current war).

Breaking Nato

President Biden’s stance will no doubt temper enthusiasm. Indeed, on the first day of the Vilnius summit, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the proposed compromise for his country’s path to Nato membership.

But this compromise (there’s no timeline for Ukraine’s membership but it will not have to go through some of the usual, time-consuming procedures) also reflects the fact that there are states (such as Hungary) that are currently opposed to Ukraine’s entry into the alliance.

The compromise ensures that Nato does not split over its differences, something that President Biden warned has been Russia’s key objective.

Russia’s war against Ukraine demands a comparable reaction from the West to the one it mounted in the 1940s. The alliance’s 2022 strategic concept document sets out three core tasks of deterrence and defence, crisis prevention and management, and cooperative security. This cannot be achieved without paving the way for new Nato member states, including Ukraine.

Policymakers in Kyiv are surely entitled to ask if there is a clear prospect of it joining the alliance. Until Russia’s revisionist expansionism is stopped, Europe will not be peaceful and secure.

Comparing the situation today with that of 75 years ago a historical paradox becomes apparent – the most decisive impulse to Nato’s existence came from a threat to a people and a territory that were not originally part of the alliance. The Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany) only became a Nato member in May 1955. Today, Ukraine’s resistance has clearly reinvigorated Nato.

A threat to a people and a territory that is not part of it has given the alliance a focus it has not had since the end of the cold war. It is up to Nato members to decide whether they will follow the historical precedent that has served Europe so well.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Soviet aggression prompted birth of the Nato alliance – here’s why it matters




14 July 2023 11:40 AM
by The Conversation

More from World

© weyo/123rf.com

El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever

13 July 2023 3:45 PM

A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'

13 July 2023 1:01 PM

An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH

13 July 2023 10:45 AM

July is, so far, the hottest month EVER recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kosmos111/123rf.com

Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination

12 July 2023 10:49 PM

Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finnish far-right finance minister accused of racist online comments. Wikimedia Commons: FinnishGovernment

Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface

12 July 2023 4:16 PM

Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine

12 July 2023 2:42 PM

Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Wolfgang Lucht from Pixabay

Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats

12 July 2023 1:26 PM

There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Leslie Van Houten arrives at the Criminal Courts Building in Los Angeles in 1976 for a rearraignment and hearing on setting a new trial date for her role in the LaBianca murders. Picture: John Malmin, Los Angeles Times, via Wikimedia Commons

Manson cult follower Leslie van Houten released from prison after half a century

12 July 2023 12:39 PM

Leslie van Houten, a follower of the infamous cult leader Charles Manson, has been released from prison after 50 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Toshodaiji Temple. Picture: Saigen Jiro via Wikimedia Commons

ANOTHER tourist has been accused of vandalising an ancient monument

12 July 2023 11:08 AM

A Canandian teenager has been accused of vandalising a 1,200 year old temple in Japan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meeting with Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed/ Wikimedia Commons: The Kremlin, Moscow

An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS

12 July 2023 10:47 AM

The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma not returning to jail would be 'a blatant decision' to ignore court orders

Local

Wimbledon: Tennis guru predicts who will be men's and women's singles champions

Sport Lifestyle

3rd suspect nabbed in connection with truck attacks

Local

EWN Highlights

Neighbours' attempts at extinguishing deadly Mamelodi blaze hampered by dry taps

14 July 2023 2:16 PM

‘You can never consent to an illegality': Magudumana's lawyer tells court

14 July 2023 1:56 PM

Truck arson: Motorists cautioned to expect delays on N3 amid road repairs

14 July 2023 1:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA