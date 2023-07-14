'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators
Clarence Ford interviews Jade Oliver aka 'Afrolecia' and Siya aka 'Meals by Siya'.
Aside from the viral videos and challenges that abound on TikTok, the platorm has revolutionised the concept of learning and edutainment with creators taking complex topics and breaking them down into bite-sized pieces in a fun and snappy short-video format.
With over 1.677 billion users (and counting), TikTok has everybody hooked.
Contrary to popular belief, the platform caters to everyone's needs and interests, regardless of age.
While the videos may seem quick and easy, what happens behind the scenes is a full production that often gets underestimated and unappreciated.
@afrolecia 🦋Knotless braid tutorial🦋 got all my braiding essentials from @SplenditSa #knotlessbraidstutorial #knotlessgoddessbraids #boxbraidstutorial #tiktokthatshau #hairtok #hair #levelupafrica #hairtiktok #braidstutorial ♬ Bubble - Official Sound Studio
RELATED: Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity
@mealsbysiya #mealsbysiya #lobstertails ♬ Kilimanjaro (feat. Justin99, Mema_Percent & Mr JazziQ) - Pcee & S'gija Disciples & Zan'Ten
RELATED: "I'm an introvert, I don't get fans' fascination" - influencer Nadia Jaftha
Meals by Siya has a whopping 220.3K followers, followed by Afrolecia who gives all the tips and tricks to get the most out of your natural hair, with an impressive 119.9K followers.
As a result of their dedicated followers, their passion and talents, both women have been able to make TikTok content creation their full time job.
Similarly to a 'traditional' job, the creators work with brands who will then draw up a contract laying out what is required for each video and settle on a payment agreement – a KPI if you will.
Depending on content creators' objectives, morals and values, they will sign with brands that align with what they envision for their specific brands.
TikTok is taking the world by storm...it's what we needed.Siya aka 'Meals by Siya', Content creator
Both women make use of their everyday phone to shoot their content, proving that you don't need the latest and greatest equipment to produce successful viral videos.
While social media has opened up a world of opportunities, it also comes with a negative side which impacts influencers and content creators on a daily basis.
Having a thick skin is critical when exposing yourself to social media and all that comes with it.
It's boredness that gets you on the platform, but then it takes over.Jade Oliver aka 'Afrolecia', Content creator
At the end of the day you just need to trust in what you're doing and what you're creating.Siya aka Meals by Siya, Content creator
To learn about all things hair, click here to view Afrolecia's page.
To learn about all things food, click here to view Meals by Siya's page.
@capetalk The reluctant Clarence Ford does his first #tiktokdance with content creators @Meals by Siya and @Afrolecia 💃🏽🕺🏻#capetalk #clarenceford #tiktoksouthafrica #contentcreator #fyp @TikTok South Africa ♬ money trees - 🍪
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators
More from Local
Rand Water: Supply has improved in most areas following Jhb maintenance project
The water utility says systems continue to show improved supply following its 58-hour maintenance project which left parts of the city without water, or with low pressure.Read More
ANC RET faction rejects Zuma ConCourt ruling: ‘You shall see trouble’
National chairperson of the RET faction, Nkosentsha Shezi said: 'Not that I'm planning trouble, but you shall see trouble. Our people have not changed but we have said it on a number of occasions that we stand with [former] President Zuma.'Read More
NSFAS pleads for patience over new payment system, promises smooth process soon
This follows widespread complaints by students over the new funding system implemented this month, but Nsfas says as this is a new system, it's bound to have unexpected glitches.Read More
Majority of Nasi Ispani applicants didn't qualify for certain posts, says Lesufi
The Gauteng premier on Friday said that of the 1.2 million applications received, most were for general jobs.Read More
How does court determine if Zandile Mafe is mentally fit to stand trial?
"If the ideas are based in reality and not influenced directly by mental illness then they are fit to stand trial."Read More
[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community
Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community.Read More
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
US grant to help bring AFFORDABLE broadband internet to SA's townships?
The US Trade and Development Agency is partnering with former Vodacom CEO Vuyani Jarana to bring broadband to townships.Read More
Parliament arson accused Zandile Mafe admits to setting fire to the building
The man accused of setting fire to parliament, Zandile Mafe, admitted to burning the building in a rant in court on Thursday.Read More
More from Entertainment
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee
Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community
Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community.Read More
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup is heating up with K.O. and Goodluck
K.O. and Goodluck join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup!Read More
[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino
A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction.Read More
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love
In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life.Read More
Jeremy Loops and DJ Maphorisa kick off Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
ICYMI Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is back, and you don’t want to miss this lineup!Read More
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat
The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia.Read More
Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence
Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series.Read More