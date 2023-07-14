Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup is heating up with K.O. and Goodluck





You heard it here first!

Hip-hop legend K.O and fan favourite electronic band Goodluck have been added to the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup.

🎤 Artist announcement for @samsungmobilesa #Galaxy947JoburgDay:







🗓️Saturday 2 September

🏟️Crocodile Creek

🎟️ https://t.co/1sEoPiTw3N

🎤 Artist announcement for @samsungmobilesa #Galaxy947JoburgDay:













The pair will join the likes of Jeremy Loops, Mango Grove and DJ Maphorisa to create an undeniably stellar lineup for this year’s music festival.

Don’t miss out!

🗓️Saturday 2 September

🏟️Crocodile Creek

Tickets are still available on Ticketpro at www.ticketpro.co.za

