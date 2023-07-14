Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup is heating up with K.O. and Goodluck
You heard it here first!
Hip-hop legend K.O and fan favourite electronic band Goodluck have been added to the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup.
RELATED: Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is back!
🎤 Artist announcement for @samsungmobilesa #Galaxy947JoburgDay:' 947 Music.Life (@947) July 14, 2023
💥 Rapper @mrcashtime can't wait to entertain the crowd with some of his older hits & of course some of his latest hits too.
🗓️Saturday 2 September
🏟️Crocodile Creek
🎟️ https://t.co/1sEoPiTw3N pic.twitter.com/AnIiIhMq1H
🎤 Artist announcement for @samsungmobilesa #Galaxy947JoburgDay:' 947 Music.Life (@947) July 14, 2023
💥 Electronic band @Goodlucklive will once again return to the #Galaxy947JoburgDay stage to wow the crowd with their upbeat dance music.
🗓️Saturday 2 September
🏟️Crocodile Creek
🎟️ https://t.co/Ecsvt1hK96 pic.twitter.com/9QmaoLd8Oa
The pair will join the likes of Jeremy Loops, Mango Grove and DJ Maphorisa to create an undeniably stellar lineup for this year’s music festival.
RELATED: Jeremy Loops and DJ Maphorisa kick off Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
Don’t miss out!
🗓️Saturday 2 September
🏟️Crocodile Creek
Tickets are still available on Ticketpro at www.ticketpro.co.za
This article first appeared on 947 : Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup is heating up with K.O. and Goodluck
More from Entertainment
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee
Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
'It's for all ages' Debunking TikTok stereotypes with two local creators
TikTok – love it or hate it, it's here to stay and it's paying the bills!Read More
[WATCH] Deal or No Deal SA contestant plans to use R40K+ win to uplift community
Mr Nyoka made a deal of a lifetime, winning R42 310 which he's using to help kids and fire victims in his community.Read More
[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino
A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction.Read More
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love
In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life.Read More
Jeremy Loops and DJ Maphorisa kick off Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
ICYMI Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is back, and you don’t want to miss this lineup!Read More
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat
The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experiences with her friend Khadijah Mia.Read More
Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence
Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Ecuador is the new Miss Supranational, SA makes it to the top 24
Although it wasn't back-to-back wins for South Africa, Ayanda Thabethe made it to the top 24 and was named Miss Congeniality.Read More
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is amping it up with Mi Casa, DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee
Mi Casa, DJ Zihle and Prince Kaybee are returning to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
You don't want to miss Galaxy 947 Joburg Day!Read More
'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely'
Sex educator and couples intimacy coach breaks down EVERYTHING you need to know about BDSM.Read More
Ways to spend your 67 minutes this Mandela Day in Joburg
Here's some fun campaigns and charities in Johannesburg that could use your help.Read More
[WATCH] Life or death? Shout VOETSEK just like this man almost killed by a rhino
A video capturing a man's encounter with a charging rhino went viral and Mzansi's laughing at his VERY South African reaction.Read More
[WATCH] 'I was wilding, she stayed with me.' Siya Kolisi on wife's steady love
In a recent interview with Siv Ngesi, Siya Kolisi spoke candidly about the role of Rachel's unwavering support in his life.Read More
SA Harvest turns Mandela Day into Mandela Month to donate 1M meals to the needy
Alan Browde, CEO and founder of SA Harvest explains how you can get involved in their Mandela Month initiative to help those in need.Read More
Looking for work? 3 tips on how social media can help young South Africans
Spend all of your time on social media? Why not use it to help you find a job.Read More